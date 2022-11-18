The funeral of Archbishop Mario Conti, the Archbishop Emeritus of Glasgow, took place at St Andrew’s Cathedral in the city on Friday.
The archbishop died at the age of 88, following a short illness, in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on November 8.
Bishop Hugh Gilbert, the President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland and the Bishop of Aberdeen, said that Archbishop Conti would be remembered with “real affection and appreciation” as “a good and faithful servant” of the church.
He added: “He will be remembered for his ecumenical sensibility and his wide and appreciated involvement in dialogue with other Christians.”
READ MORE: Archbishop of Glasgow dies aged 88 after illness
The archbishop had been a priest in the Catholic Church for 64 years and a bishop for 45 years.
He trained at St Mary’s College, Blairs, near Aberdeen, and went on to study at the Scots College and Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. He gained degrees in theology and philosophy.
He was ordained a priest in Rome on October 26 1958 and was one of the last surviving bishops in the world to have been appointed by Pope Paul VI.
After a few roles in the church, Mr Conti was named Bishop of Aberdeen in February 1977 and chosen as Cardinal Thomas Winning’s successor as the Archbishop of Glasgow in 2002.
He served in that role for 10 years.
After his death, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon; Archbishop William Nolan, the current Archbishop of Glasgow; Bishop Hugh Gilbert, Bishop of Aberdeen; and Rt Rev Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland; all paid tribute to him and his legacy.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here