A Scottish university is to offer all staff and students a free breakfast to help alleviate cost-of-living pressures.

From Monday, undergraduates and employees of Glasgow Caledonian University will be entitled to a hot breakfast or fruit and a cup of tea or coffee.

The offer will be available from 8am to 11am, Monday to Friday and the university has increased catering capacity to cope with demand.

GCU, which is known as the 'University for the Common Good' has around 1,500 staff and more than 21,000 students.

The free breakfast initiative will initially run until the end of February 2023 and uptake will be monitored by the university.

GCU’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Pamela Gillies said: “We know that the cost of living crisis has made this a particularly challenging time for our University community.

"This GCU initiative will provide our students and staff with the opportunity to start their day with a free, healthy, and warming breakfast.”

A number of other Scottish universities have launched initiatives to help students experiencing hardship.

The University of Edinburgh has cut the cost of lunches while UWS has also launched a free breakfast scheme.

The National Union of Students (NUS) said its research suggests one in three students survives on £50 or less a month.