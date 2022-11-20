A Scottish university is to offer all staff and students a free breakfast to help alleviate cost-of-living pressures.
From Monday, undergraduates and employees of Glasgow Caledonian University will be entitled to a hot breakfast or fruit and a cup of tea or coffee.
The offer will be available from 8am to 11am, Monday to Friday and the university has increased catering capacity to cope with demand.
GCU, which is known as the 'University for the Common Good' has around 1,500 staff and more than 21,000 students.
The free breakfast initiative will initially run until the end of February 2023 and uptake will be monitored by the university.
GCU’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Pamela Gillies said: “We know that the cost of living crisis has made this a particularly challenging time for our University community.
"This GCU initiative will provide our students and staff with the opportunity to start their day with a free, healthy, and warming breakfast.”
A number of other Scottish universities have launched initiatives to help students experiencing hardship.
The University of Edinburgh has cut the cost of lunches while UWS has also launched a free breakfast scheme.
The National Union of Students (NUS) said its research suggests one in three students survives on £50 or less a month.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here