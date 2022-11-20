The Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for parts of Scotland as temperatures plummet.
The national weather forecaster has said some Scots should expect icy stretches to form along with some fog as well as some freezing fog leading to difficult travelling conditions.
The yellow weather warning is in place from 9 pm on Sunday, November 20 to 9.30 am on Monday. November 1.
Here is everything you need to know about the weather warning, where it covers and what to expect.
Sunny spells for many, but a band of showery rain will move eastwards so you may want an umbrella to hand if you have outdoor plans ☂️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 20, 2022
Here is the afternoon forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/4wJgOWcCin
What to expect from the Met Office yellow weather warning
The Met Office has told the public to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
It has also forecasted that there will be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Where does the Met Office yellow ice warning cover in Scotland?
Here are the areas that the Met Office has said will be affected by the yellow ice warning:
- Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Perth and Kinross
- Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
- Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
The weather forecaster has said that we can expect a much drier and colder night than of late with a frost developing quite widely over Scotland and ice likely to form on untreated surfaces.
The Met Office added: "The northeast of Scotland will see the greatest ice risk, where surfaces are still wet from recent rain and run off from fields and higher ground.
"Fog or freezing fog patches are also likely to form overnight which will add to the difficult traveling conditions."
For your latest weather updates, visit the Met Office website.
