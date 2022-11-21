HEALTH Secretary Humza Yousaf has insisted that the Scottish Government has "never contemplated" charging patients for care, amid reports that NHS leaders had suggested that wealthier people could pay for treatment.

The BBC reported that confidential minutes from a meeting of NHS Scotland health board chief executives in September describe a "billion pound hole" in the budget and warn that it "is not possible to continue to run the range of programmes" the NHS currently offers while remaining safe "and doing no harm."

The minutes reportedly add: "Unscheduled care is going to fall over in the near term before planned care falls over."

According to report, executives at the September 21 meeting raised the possibility of curtailing some free prescriptions and a "pause" in funding for some new drugs unless they can be proved to save the NHS money.

The leaked minutes reportedly point to an alleged "disconnect" between the pressure felt by health boards and "the message from SG [Scottish government] that everything is still a priority and to be done within budget", adding: "Concern was noted that there may be siloed discussions ongoing within Scottish government that do not include CMO/CNO (Chief Medical/Nursing Officer)."

Executives are said to have expressed a view that "fundamental reform" of the primary care model "must be on the table", and that the success of the NHS has been built on a model "that no longer works today".

Within that discussion they note that some members of the public "are already making the choice to pay privately" while the NHS is "picking up the cost for life enhancing not life-saving treatments".

This reportedly led to a suggestion to "design in a two-tier system where the people who can afford to go private".

In addition the draft minutes highlight other areas for potential cost saving, including sending people home for care, charging people for freedom of information requests, and cutting out "vast areas of waste in service governance and all-day meetings etc".

The minutes also reportedly cast doubt on Scottish Government plans for a new National Care Service (NCS), stating that it "may not be possible to provide what it was initially proposed" and that spending £800 million on the NCS "does not make sense" given the huge funding challenges for the NHS.

Mr Yousaf responded to the reports, stressing in a message posted on Twitter this morning that the "SNP-led ScotGovt has never contemplated charging anyone, regardless of wealth for treatment on NHS, never will".

He added: "Our record demonstrates our commitment to NHS core values; abolishing prescription charges, removal of dental charges for young people, continued funding free eye tests."

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “These damning minutes show just how much harm Humza Yousaf and the SNP have done to our NHS.

“Across our country hospitals are overwhelmed, staff are demoralised and patients are being put in danger.

“Rather than deal with this crisis we now learn that NHS chiefs are secretly describing privatisation and making people pay for their care.

“While the SNP fail to support staff and patients, we now know that those trusted with protecting our health service are talking about betraying it.

“We simply can’t go on like this and allow the SNP to slowly privatise our NHS.

“It’s time Mr Yousaf did the right thing and went.”

Rob Yeldham, policy director at the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, said NHS treatment must remain free for all.

Members of the CPS recently voted in favour of strikes over pay for the first time.

Mr Yeldham said: "These discussions show how the Scottish NHS, like its sister services in the other UK nations, is under resourced. But the options apparently discussed are wholly inappropriate.

"NHS treatment should always be free at the point of use and provided on the basis of need. The wealthiest should pay more but through a fair system of general taxation, not charges for those unlucky enough to need healthcare.

"The CSP will oppose any move to charging some patients for care. This could lead over time to Scottish healthcare becoming a two tier system with only a minimal safety net for the poorest."