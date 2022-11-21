Music
BBC SSO/Wigglesworth
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Keith Bruce
five stars
IT may have been broadcast from the home of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra in Glasgow City Halls last week, but there can be little argument that Chief Conductor Ryan Wigglesworth’s condensed version of Wagner’s Gotterdammerung was best heard in Edinburgh’s bigger hall. Someone in the BBC must think so too, because the recording microphones were in place for this Sunday performance as well.
The fact that, as a composer, Wigglesworth brings things like this to the party was undoubtedly a factor in his appointment. My only reservation would be about his title for the 50-minute work, “Gotterdammerung – A Symphonic Journey”, not just because the “J” word is much over-used in music and the arts at the moment, but also because it is less than accurate. His skilful edit of the last part of the Ring cycle majors on the dramatic opening and closing scene and largely ignores the hours of travel in between. While the presence – and fate – of Siegfried is still there in the score, only Brunnhilde appears on stage, to sing of her own fiery end.
Soprano Katherine Broderick predictably stole the show in that role, but the manner in which she did so was no less remarkable. Nearly 40 minutes after the orchestra had begun playing, she stood and immediately soared over the vast forces behind her, only to reveal further power and majesty as her long aria unfolded and her voice – as strong in its lower register as in those powerful top notes – was accompanied by a fist-clenching gesture of defiance and triumph.
If her contribution took care of itself, as a conductor Wigglesworth clearly revelled in the vast version of the SSO in front of him, with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra providing its second timpanist and familiar RSNO faces filling out the back desks of the strings, which were on top form throughout, the cellos well-deserving of their section bow at the end. With four harps, those Wagner tubas deployed in the huge horn section, and the unique brass orchestration, all the important ingredients of this music were heard to best advantage. Of course, it was not the immersive experience of the full score, but it retained ample of its thrills.
Before the interval, the half-hour of Vers le Silence (Towards the Silence) by the orchestra’s Composer-in-Association Hans Abrahamsen, asked for barely smaller forces. There will assuredly emerge a whole genre of works shaped by the Covid-19 lockdown, but likely few on this scale.
Each of the piece’s four movements fulfilled the title, as did its overall shape, but those moments of intense quiet were preceded by a lot of very busy music as well as long held chords. Although none of it clamoured for attention, or became very loud, here was music highly evocative of recent troubled times that rewarded focused attention.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here