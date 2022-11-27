Our choice of programmes to watch week beginning Saturday, November 26

Willow (Disney+, from Wed)

In 1988, Ron Howard directed Willow, an epic fantasy movie based on a story by George Lucas and starring Warwick Davis as the titular character, an aspiring sorcerer tasked with protecting a baby from an evil queen. In a belated sequel, Davis returns to the role. This time, Willow is joined by five other unlikely heroes who band together to take part in a dangerous quest. It takes them far away from their home, but if they're successful, the future of their world will be secured. However, the task proves to be far from easy - and involves coming face-to-face with their inner demons. As well as Davis returning to the fray, Joanna Whalley, Kevin Pollak and Rick Overton also reprise their roles, while Howard is among the executive producers. Look out too for Davis' daughter, Annabelle, as Willow's offspring, Mims.

The Patient (Disney+, from Wed)

Prepare to be kept on the edge of your seat by a new 10-part psychological thriller. For the most part it's a two-hander between therapist Alan Strauss and his patient, Sam Fortner, a self-confessed serial killer. Desperate for help to curb his homicidal urges, Sam takes Alan hostage - if the latter fails to unlock the reasons for Sam's behaviour, he could become his captor's next victim. To make matters even more difficult, Alan's mind is somewhat distracted as he tries to come to terms with the recent death of his wife and estrangement from his son. However, he begins to realise that dealing with Sam's compulsions could be crucial to healing the rift within his own family. Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson play the main protagonists.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+, from Fri)

Mick Herron is one of the most respected novelists in the UK today, so there was lots of excitement surrounding the first run of the thriller series based on his Slough House novels. Thankfully, fans were not disappointed - it proved to be a huge hit with viewers around the world. Now the second season is upon us. It takes us back into the world of Jackson Lamb, the brilliant if irascible leader of a group of spies left to rot in a department of MI5 reserved for those who have failed to cut the mustard in the harsh world of espionage. However, in the forthcoming run, they must band together when secrets buried during the Cold War threaten to emerge - if they fail, it could result in carnage on the streets of London. Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden are among the excellent cast.

Three Pines (Prime, from Fri)

Crime fans are in for a real treat - this new eight-part drama is based on a series of novels by Canadian author Louise Penny featuring Chief Inspector Armand Gamache from the Surete du Quebec, who is being brought to life by the always wonderful Alfred Molina. Empathetic and astute, Gamache investigates a number of mysterious and puzzling murders in the village of Three Pines, whose idyllic appearance is in stark contrast to the dark events that go on there. Helping him are members of his dedicated team - troubled Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland, son of Donald and half-brother of Kiefer), Indigenous working mother Isabelle Lacoste (Ella-Maja Tailfeathers) and accident prone rookie Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth).

Lady Chatterley's Lover (Netflix, from Fri)

More than 60 years since its first official UK publication, DH Lawrence's novel continues to be regarded as a rather racy affair. It's been adapted for the screen on various occasions, including a 1993 version directed by Ken Russell and starring Joely Richardson and Sean Bean in the lead roles. More recently, Holliday Grainger, Richard Madden and James Norton popped up in a 2015 take on the tale. Now we're being treated to another, this time with Emma Corrin, best known for playing Princess Diana in season four of The Crown, as the aristocrat who embarks on a torrid affair with Oliver Mellors (Jack O'Connell), the gamekeeper on her crippled husband's estate. Richardson also appears here, in the supporting role of Mrs Bolton, Sir Clifford Chatterley's nurse.