Our choice of programmes to watch week beginning Saturday, November 26
Willow (Disney+, from Wed)
In 1988, Ron Howard directed Willow, an epic fantasy movie based on a story by George Lucas and starring Warwick Davis as the titular character, an aspiring sorcerer tasked with protecting a baby from an evil queen. In a belated sequel, Davis returns to the role. This time, Willow is joined by five other unlikely heroes who band together to take part in a dangerous quest. It takes them far away from their home, but if they're successful, the future of their world will be secured. However, the task proves to be far from easy - and involves coming face-to-face with their inner demons. As well as Davis returning to the fray, Joanna Whalley, Kevin Pollak and Rick Overton also reprise their roles, while Howard is among the executive producers. Look out too for Davis' daughter, Annabelle, as Willow's offspring, Mims.
The Patient (Disney+, from Wed)
Prepare to be kept on the edge of your seat by a new 10-part psychological thriller. For the most part it's a two-hander between therapist Alan Strauss and his patient, Sam Fortner, a self-confessed serial killer. Desperate for help to curb his homicidal urges, Sam takes Alan hostage - if the latter fails to unlock the reasons for Sam's behaviour, he could become his captor's next victim. To make matters even more difficult, Alan's mind is somewhat distracted as he tries to come to terms with the recent death of his wife and estrangement from his son. However, he begins to realise that dealing with Sam's compulsions could be crucial to healing the rift within his own family. Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson play the main protagonists.
Slow Horses (Apple TV+, from Fri)
Mick Herron is one of the most respected novelists in the UK today, so there was lots of excitement surrounding the first run of the thriller series based on his Slough House novels. Thankfully, fans were not disappointed - it proved to be a huge hit with viewers around the world. Now the second season is upon us. It takes us back into the world of Jackson Lamb, the brilliant if irascible leader of a group of spies left to rot in a department of MI5 reserved for those who have failed to cut the mustard in the harsh world of espionage. However, in the forthcoming run, they must band together when secrets buried during the Cold War threaten to emerge - if they fail, it could result in carnage on the streets of London. Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden are among the excellent cast.
Three Pines (Prime, from Fri)
Crime fans are in for a real treat - this new eight-part drama is based on a series of novels by Canadian author Louise Penny featuring Chief Inspector Armand Gamache from the Surete du Quebec, who is being brought to life by the always wonderful Alfred Molina. Empathetic and astute, Gamache investigates a number of mysterious and puzzling murders in the village of Three Pines, whose idyllic appearance is in stark contrast to the dark events that go on there. Helping him are members of his dedicated team - troubled Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland, son of Donald and half-brother of Kiefer), Indigenous working mother Isabelle Lacoste (Ella-Maja Tailfeathers) and accident prone rookie Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth).
Lady Chatterley's Lover (Netflix, from Fri)
More than 60 years since its first official UK publication, DH Lawrence's novel continues to be regarded as a rather racy affair. It's been adapted for the screen on various occasions, including a 1993 version directed by Ken Russell and starring Joely Richardson and Sean Bean in the lead roles. More recently, Holliday Grainger, Richard Madden and James Norton popped up in a 2015 take on the tale. Now we're being treated to another, this time with Emma Corrin, best known for playing Princess Diana in season four of The Crown, as the aristocrat who embarks on a torrid affair with Oliver Mellors (Jack O'Connell), the gamekeeper on her crippled husband's estate. Richardson also appears here, in the supporting role of Mrs Bolton, Sir Clifford Chatterley's nurse.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here