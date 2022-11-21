The search for a woman who was swept away in the river Don in Aberdeenshire on Friday has entered its fourth day.
Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen in the water at the River Don near Monymusk at about 3.05pm on Friday, November 18.
Ms Nairn was reportedly walking her West Highland terrier, Ruairidh, at the time of her disappearance. The dog is also missing.
A local vigil was held in the Monymusk Parish Church on Sunday evening.
On social media, the church said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Hazel’s family during this terrible time. We light a candle and offer prayer for them all.”
Monymusk has also cancelled the switch-on of its Christmas lights as a mark of respect to Ms Nairn.
Emergency services have been searching for Ms Nairn since Friday evening.
Inspector Andrew Meikleham said: “Police are continuing to carry out searches and inquiries to trace 71-year-old Hazel Nairn, who was last seen in the water at the River Don, near to Monymusk, around 3.05pm on Friday November 18.
“The searches are being carried out in and around the area where Hazel was last seen. Local officers and search advisers are being assisted by a number of specialist resources including the Dive and Marine Unit, Air Support Unit and police dogs.”
