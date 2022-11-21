Throughout 2021 and the early months of 2022, investors and traders kept a close eye on Stellar Lumens (XLM), a cryptocurrency whose price experienced multiple bullish periods. However, 2022 has generally been difficult for cryptocurrency market investors. Although the market is currently in a winter phase, there are clear indications that the bear cycle is about to end. Some are the tokens that will be drivers of this will be Dash 2 Trade, Impt.io, Calvaria, and Tamadoge.

Investors in the XLM project must stay up to date on all developments that may affect their investments. That's why we will cover everything you need to know about XLM, including the expected price for the future. Furthermore, we will identify the coins currently in a significantly stronger position on the market to provide you with 30x gains by 2023.

About Stellar Lumens (XLM)

Stellar is an open network developed in 2014 by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim to ease money storage and transmission. The Stellar network's goal was to encourage financial inclusion amongst the world's unbanked population by assisting in the provision of banking services. However, as time passed, the goal switched to serving as a link between banking institutions by employing blockchain technology.

Stellar is developing a low-cost platform for trading tokens globally. The network features a coin called Lumens (XLM) that supports the Stellar blockchain's activity. Stellar's ecosystem enables users to digitally design, send, and complete numerous transactions in all financial activities.

XLM Price Prediction 2023

The following table shows the predicted high and low XLM prices in 2023 and the years ahead.

Year

Expected High

Expected Low

2023

$0.35

$0.24

2024

$0.42

$0.30

2025

$0.60

$0.45

XLM has been steadily declining since May 2021, when it was poised to hit a new all-time high and is presently trading around $0.113. Its all-time high is $0.93, which it achieved in 2018. Although it is unclear how the scenario will develop in the future, investing in XLM might not be the wisest course of action given the way things stand right now.

However, suppose you are looking for an excellent investment opportunity to diversify your portfolio. In that case, you should consider investing in altcoins that have recently excelled in the market and have a big potential to hit new highs in 2023. Read on to find out more about these cryptocurrencies.

XLM Alternatives - Cryptos with 30x potential by 2023

With so much occurring in the cryptocurrency industry, investors are looking for better investment opportunities. In every economic meltdown, some viable stocks and cryptocurrencies can rally and generate large profits. This section will present you with such cryptocurrencies. The current state of the cryptocurrency market doesn't appear to impact these coins, as they are set to pump 30x faster than XLM by 2023.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

As the crypto space has grown, so has the demand for trustworthy services that offer digital asset analyses. Dash 2 Trade is one project that aims to satisfy this demand. Users of the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem access on-chain analysis, strategy-building tools, trading signals, and a special rating system for impending cryptocurrency presales.

D2T, Dash 2 Trade's native ERC-20 token, serves as the hub of the ecosystem. D2T has inherent utility, making it an essential part of Dash2Trade's offering and similar to many of the top ERC-20 tokens.

The Dash 2 Trade team is now holding its cryptocurrency presale, enabling investors to purchase D2T tokens at a reduced price. There are nine phases to the presale, with phase two ongoing. Dash 2 Trade has already raised more than $3 million through its presale. However, with the second phase of the presale almost over, it is advised to invest now before the price skyrockets.

Impt.io (IMPT)

One of the safest coins to invest in that will surge in price quicker than XLM in the upcoming months is Impt.io. Impt.io is one of the best projects aimed at lowering carbon emissions to benefit the planet. This also makes the most environmentally friendly cryptocurrency you should get right now.

The project aims to link users to numerous eco-friendly initiatives that share this objective. Furthermore, through selling carbon credits, the project also attempts to lessen the carbon footprints of people and companies.

Since they've already achieved some major goals, the predictions for this token are enormous. IMPT has already generated $4 million in presales, confirming that it is the cryptocurrency you should buy as soon as possible, as it is on track to pump by 30x in 2023.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is the most recent trading card game based on blockchain technology. It's influenced by other popular trading card games, such as Hearthstone, but it has superior tokenisation, Play-to-Earn mechanisms, and a superb reward system.

Those interested in investing in Calvaria should visit the Calvaria website, where they can participate in the project's presale. The presale is being held in stages, which means individuals who take part now will be able to purchase tokens at far lower prices than those who do so later. The current price is $0.015/RIA. Now is the best time to invest in the project before the next presale stage.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is a meme coin with utility that elevates the meme coin idea to new heights. Tamadoge is a play-to-earn gaming platform that lets users interact with virtual "doges," which can also be used as NFTs by breeding them and engaging in combat. Doges and TAMA tokens are rewards for participating in combat for the players.

Tamadoge has one of the meme coin's most aggressive growth plans. In the two months following the commencement of the presale, the Tamadoge coin raised $19 million. Tamadoge is available for purchase for less than a dollar, with a 30x potential for 2023, even though the presale stage has ended. It's advised to take advantage of this opportunity and invest in this project.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency market is slowly recovering as 2023 draws near, so there may be little time left to invest in valuable assets at discounted prices. Investors must therefore choose the appropriate asset to invest in if they wish to earn from the cryptocurrency market.

It is clear from the price prediction that XLM is not in a position to offer investors great profits. It is, however, only logical that investors turn to alternatives with potential such as D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TAMA. Engaging in these projects could see 30x profits in 2023.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

This article was brought to you by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.