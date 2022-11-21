Police have cordoned off a street in Stonehaven following a disturbance.

Armed police are reported to have joined officers at the scene at Hunter Place after the alarm was raised on Monday afternoon.

Local reports suggest residents have been told to stay inside their homes amid the incident, which has been described as a 'hostage situation'.

Police Scotland confirmed to The Herald that officers are currently in attendance.

Nearby streets are also reported to have been cordoned off by police, with eyewitnesses reporting the prescence of ambulance crews at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are currently in attendance at Hunter Place in Stonehaven following reports of a disturbance."