Armed police discharged a firearm during an alleged disturbance in Stonehaven, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Officers were called to the town’s Hunter Place following a report of a disturbance at 12.40pm on Monday afternoon.

Police also confirmed that as well as a firearm being discharged, a taser was deployed.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, enquiries into the incident remain ongoing, with officers remaining in the area.

Police Scotland have issued a statement saying that it was a “contained incident” and that there is “no ongoing threat to the public”.

Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “Officers will be in the area as enquiries are carried out. I want to reassure the public that this was a contained incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"Anyone with any concerns or information should speak to officers who will remain in the area this evening, or contact police via 101.”