Police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old man in connection with an alleged disturbance in Stonehaven.

Officers were called to Hunter Place at 12.40pm on Monday, November 21.

During the incident police officers discharged a firearm and a Taser was also deployed.

As with any firearm and Taser deployment, the circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

The man is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 23.

Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “Officers will continue to be in the area today as enquiries are carried out. I want to reassure the public that this was a contained incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"Anyone with any concerns or information should speak to officers or contact police via 101.”