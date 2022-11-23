Investing in crypto nowadays demands long preparation and information—brilliant investing demands informing about the process and currencies that have been shown lately. However, there are currencies known for prolonged success, which buyers accept easily. Cardano should be one of them, and it has been trendy for a long time.

This currency has lost value in the previous period, so you must be seriously careful when investing in it. There are a lot of better options, the currencies with much better predictions, that you should consider. Dash 2 Trade is one of the best platforms for investment; IMPT will allow you to protect the environment along with investing, Calvaria is an excellent card battle game, and Tamadoge is highly popular as a pet nurturing game and currency.

Why are these cryptos a better option?

There are more than five reasons why Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria, and Tamadoge are better investing options. We will stick to the most obvious:

These currencies have a much higher potential to double your investment.

They have attracted more new investors in a short time.

They have the potential to attract newbies and people that do not know much about crypto investments.

Thanks to the exciting games and models that stand behind the currency, they will keep investors entertained for a long time.

You can be sure that they will adjust to changes in the crypto market accordingly.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies and a highly volatile investing model. It is the reason why investors ask if it is a wise investment after all the problems that have happened lately. Created in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson, Cardano was a revolutionary blockchain platform at this time. It hit the market in 2017, aiming to be a premier destination for developers looking to create decentralised applications and smart contracts.

This currency uses an innovative consensus protocol called Ouroboros. It uses a proof-of-stake algorithm and should be safer than Bitcoin. Unfortunately, it was not always the case. The currency is becoming an enormously powerful and convenient tool for developing next-generation decentralised applications and systems. Although it promises greater security and efficiency than many other traditional technologies, Cardano is only partially safe for investment.

Year

Price

2022

$0.35

2023

$2

2024

$5

To invest in safer and more convenient tokens, you should turn to the provenly potential ones. Dash 2 Trade has shown tremendous and innovative systems that promise safety, and IMPT gives an eco-friendly investing model. Calvaria has started the presale impressively, while Tamadoge has attracted many followers. All promise great results in a short time.

Why invest in Dash 2 Trade?

Dash 2 Trade is a specialised platform for investors and beginners, as an informed analytics platform that provides crypto traders with in-depth market insight. Thanks to that, it helps create market-beating strategies, and buying Dash 2 Trade (D2T) allows you to access signals, metrics, and social trading tools. The platform has three triers for each skill and experience. The first one is for beginners and does not require D2T tokens, while the second offers access to advance on-chain data. The third is a premium trier with intimate access to all Dash 2 Trade features.

The subscription price is limited to 300 D2T for beginners and 1000 for the starter and premium models. Access is 5% of the subscription fee, and the price is 1000 tokens per month. There is also a 20% discount, and there is an option to have access to the coverage and analysis along with the other nine chosen members.

>> Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<

Should you consider IMPT for investing?

It is excellent when you can invest in crypto and protect the environment at the same time. IMPT supports over 10,000 eco-friendly projects, and each investment promotes environmental protection. It means you can buy a carbon footprint at this stage, which will be turned into tokens when the presale ends. The currency earned $220k during the presale in the first 24 hours.

On the other hand, during the first week of the presale, they raised $3 million.

Since the total amount is $10.8, it will be sold quickly, so you should hurry up if you want to become an owner of one of those tokens. If we look at the roadmap, IMPT will end the presale shortly, so that the price will jump soon. It is an excellent option for those who want to protect the environment and invest.

>> Buy IMPT Now <<

Calvaria is the currency to consider

Although only some people are interested in investing in games, Calvaria could change your mind quickly. It combines the P2E battle card game and the crypto investment. The primary goal is accelerating crypto's mass adoption through the classic and attractive gaming model. Thanks to that, it should connect the crypto investment and the real world. The game has two versions. The first is a free-to-play model for beginners, while the second is a play-to-earn version for those who are well-informed and want to play with accessible without constraining barriers.

Since the game is created for both options, it should have a wide range of players with high potential for both options. The player could easily switch to the premium model as they become more skilled. After that, they will have access to tokens, NFTs, skins, potions, etc. Take advantage of this opportunity to become a member of the potential group of followers.

>> Buy Calvaria Now <<

Why buy a pet in Tamadoge?

Tamadoge started a special presale this summer, ending it much earlier than planned. The reason is an impressively important and funny game that stands behind the game, which should attract numerous players worldwide. The P2E game is focused on the pet, which the player buys for the current price of the token. The player invests in the pet, buying necessities, accessories, and avatars, creating a unique currency model. He must nurture, feed, and grow the pet until adulthood, watching not to lose it.

On the other hand, the pet becomes his investment, which he can sell, along with the additions he created, as NFTs. Also, the pet will be able to battle online with other pets, which moves the pet up on the leaderboard. All could bring earnings and awards. The currency has raised $19 million in only a few weeks, and the price has whooped a couple of times until now.

>> Buy Tamadoge Now <<

Conclusion

Although investing is always risky, you should be confident in cryptocurrencies nowadays. The key is finding the best investment options and providing the best models to make your investment pay off. However, please do not rely on traditional options like Cardano, although it sounds like an intelligent and safe investment. Now it is much better to invest in games and platforms with growing potential and already impressive results. Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria, and Tamadoge are all four currencies with remarkable results and potentially great double-money options.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

This article was brought to you by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.