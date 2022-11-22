Detectives are appealing for information following a fire at an electricity sub-station in Onthank, Kilmarnock.

Around 10:40pm on Monday, November 21, officers on routine patrols came across the fire on Knockinlaw Mount.

Officers attended along with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the utilities company.

A cordon was put in place and a number of residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Carruth of Kilmarnock Police Station said: “Following initial enquiries, the fire is being treated as wilful and an investigation is ongoing.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Monday evening between 10pm and 10.40pm who witnessed anything suspicious.

"We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving in this area between those times, or anyone with personal footage.

“There are increased police patrols in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.

“I would urge anyone with information on this crime to contact 101 with reference 3630 of 21 November. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111, where anonymity can be maintained.”