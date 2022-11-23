Brought to you by
Gérard St Guillaume
UK inventor Gérard St Guillaume outlines an innovative new concept that could one day help alleviate the threat climate change currently presents to global water supplies
“Drastic times call for drastic measures, and as COP27 takes place I believe it is the right time to reveal what I believe could be a solution to many of the world’s water shortage issues.
“Around 700 million people in 43 countries suffer today from water scarcity. By 2025, 1.8 billion people could possibly be living in countries or regions with absolute water scarcity, and two-thirds of the world's population may be living under water stressed conditions.
“With the existing climate change scenario, almost half the world's population will be living in areas of high-water stress by 2030, including between 75 million and 250 million people in Africa. In addition, water scarcity in some arid and semi-arid places will displace between 24 million and 700 million people.
“Enough is enough. With The GSG Water project, I believe I have produced an effective solution that may make a genuine difference to the climate change crisis. I am now looking for investors to back me on this project and make a positive difference to the world.
“Not only could this possibly help with global water shortages and droughts, I believe it could also effectively bring domestic water costs down too.
“All that needs is for investors to come together and form a climate pact regarding The GSG Water Project.
“The concept is to provide customers with different products that would provide a way of collecting rain water through a man-made guttering system at an angle into a container – and could be easily fitted to vehicles such as cars or trucks. (© 3rd February 2020 Gerard Saint Guillaume.)
“All components are already on the market and being sold separately, all that remains is for the combination of products to be put together in such a way that there is a working prototype for mass production.
“It’s not rocket science by any stretch of the imagination. The concept can also be used for so many different applications that the product line is only limited to one’s imagination.
“Leaders of the world and entrepreneurs must start thinking about elevating the suffering of the poor on a grand scale, with collaborations such as my own.”
For more information on investment opportunities, contact Gérard on Twitter @GerardSaintG or at www.linkedin.com/in/gguillaume
email: gsaintg@yahoo.co.uk
© 3rd February 2020 Gerard Saint Guillaume
