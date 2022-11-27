Technology: GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller
What is it?
A game controller specially designed for Xbox cloud gaming on Android smartphones.
Good points?
Design of the X2 Pro controller has been well thought out with perfectly placed buttons that are easy to reach. The broader chassis accommodates wider Android phones and should be futureproof for coming years.
The device is powered by the connected smartphone which means space has been saved and drastically reduces weight and bulkiness. A handy USB-C port allows the mobile to be charged during game play.
The controller feels sleek and incorporates a grippy material on the back which requires little effort to hold which means you can fully concentrate on the action. I particularly like the tactile function of the D-pad especially when playing retro titles.
Inclusion of Hall Effect analogue triggers gives the same precision as an Xbox console controller and sets the device apart from similar products. Other than playing on a smaller smartphone screen it’s hard to distinguish between the two experiences and this is the biggest compliment I can give.
Two additional programmable rear buttons provide personal customisation that comes in handy when playing games with multiple repetitive actions. Assigning a manoeuvre or skill to the button can save valuable time during play.
Bad points?
The placement of the USB-C port can impede quick thumb presses on the screen.
Best for ...
Those who have a subscription to a streaming games service and would like a pro-level controller for their smartphone.
Avoid if ...
You are a casual mobile game player as you won’t need half the buttons the X2 Pro offers.
Score: 9/10.
GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller, £79.99 (amazon.co.uk)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here