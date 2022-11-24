Beauty advent calendars can cost hundreds of pounds, which most of us do not have in the run-up to Christmas never mind during a cost-of-living crisis.

However, some of the lower-priced ones may actually be a good option if you have lots of women or girls to buy for who enjoy wearing cosmetics.

One of the best options is the Marks and Spencer calendar which has been endorsed by money-saving expert Martin Lewis.

It costs £40 if you spend £30 in the store on clothing, home or beauty and the company claims the products inside would cost £300 to buy.

While Lewis calculated that it would be more like £230, it's still a very good buy in my opinion, which is probably why it has all but sold out online.

It contains 25 products from big name brands including L'Occitane, Clinique and REN.

The contents are split into nine skincare products, three bath and body, three makeup, two nail products, two fragrances and six haircare products. That's a lot of presents if you aren't treating yourself.

The box has a mirror and is re-usable too