A new True Crime Newsquest documentary mini-series releasing today claims the man convicted of the White House Farm murders may be innocent.
Jeremy Bamber is serving a life tariff in a maximum security prison for the brutal killings of five of his family members at a home near Tolleshunt D’Arcy in Essex, in August 1985.
The 61-year-old was convicted of murdering his adoptive parents, Nevill and June, both 61, his sister, Sheila Caffell, 26, and her six-year-old twins, Daniel and Nicholas.
But he has always protested his innocence and claims that Ms Caffell, who suffered from schizophrenia, shot her family before turning the gun on herself.
Mark Williams-Thomas, a retired detective best known for exposing Jimmy Savile as a paedophile in ITV’s The Other Side of Jimmy Savile, believes the case could be one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the UK.
And today, the new True Crime Newsquest mini-series White House Farm sees Mr Williams-Thomas re-examine the evidence in the case to see whether Bamber is right to protest his innocence.
The first episode of the three-part mini-series is available now on YouTube. Parts two and three of the True Crime series, which feature the results of a polygraph test and new evidence, will be released on November 29 and December 6 respectively.
This article is part of True Crime Newsquest. A new series featuring insight from local journalists who covered the stories first-hand.
