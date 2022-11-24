With a chill in the air and magic afoot, the Ordnance Survey (OS) have unveiled their Christmas gift shop, which has something for everyone – from the hardened hill walkers to the gentle ramblers. Whoever you’re buying for, they have something that’ll bring the winter ‘wanderland’ to life, with great value gifts that keep on giving all year round.

 

OS OUTDOOR KIT

HeraldScotland: OS Outdoor Kit, from £8.99OS Outdoor Kit, from £8.99 (Image: Ordnance Survey)

The perfect gifts for lovers of maps and the great outdoors, the collection of OS map inspired outdoor gear includes thermal bottles, microfibre towels, picnic blankets, and waterproof map cases, lovingly designed with mapping from some of Britain’s favourite outdoor locations, including Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, Snowdon and the New Forest. From £8.99.

www.os.uk/outdoorkit

 

GIFTS FROM THE HEART

OS Custom Made Framed & Paper Maps

Share memories of special places by creating a personalised map. From bespoke framed numbers to hang in family homes to customised paper maps to take on New Year adventures, choose from a range of sizes and scales, centred on any location you choose from across Great Britain. Finish with your choice of frame, or your own picture on the cover.

From £6.99

www.os.uk/custommade

www.os.uk/Christmas

Epic British Walks, £19.99

100 Outstanding British Walks, £19.99

OS Puzzle Books, from £14.99

