With a chill in the air and magic afoot, the Ordnance Survey (OS) have unveiled their Christmas gift shop, which has something for everyone – from the hardened hill walkers to the gentle ramblers. Whoever you’re buying for, they have something that’ll bring the winter ‘wanderland’ to life, with great value gifts that keep on giving all year round.
OS OUTDOOR KIT
The perfect gifts for lovers of maps and the great outdoors, the collection of OS map inspired outdoor gear includes thermal bottles, microfibre towels, picnic blankets, and waterproof map cases, lovingly designed with mapping from some of Britain’s favourite outdoor locations, including Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, Snowdon and the New Forest. From £8.99.
GIFTS FROM THE HEART
OS Custom Made Framed & Paper Maps
Share memories of special places by creating a personalised map. From bespoke framed numbers to hang in family homes to customised paper maps to take on New Year adventures, choose from a range of sizes and scales, centred on any location you choose from across Great Britain. Finish with your choice of frame, or your own picture on the cover.
From £6.99
Epic British Walks, £19.99
100 Outstanding British Walks, £19.99
OS Puzzle Books, from £14.99
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article