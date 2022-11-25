A man has died in a two-vehicle crash.

The collision, which involved a Ford Fiesta and a Ford Focus with a trailer, occurred on the A82 near the Stoneymollan roundabout at Loch Lomond, at around 6:45pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended but the 22-year-old driver of the Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

No-one else was injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw the vehicles prior to the crash to get in touch.”

The road was closed for around eight hours for investigations and reopened at around 3am on Friday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 2738 of November 24.