Parts of Scotland are braced for heavy rainfall on Saturday amid a Met Office yellow weather warning.
The alert is in place for areas of Central, Tayside & Fife and Strathclyde and comes into force from midday on Saturday until midnight.
It warns of heavy rains that may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel, with the chance that as much as 45mm of rain could fall over higher ground.
Heavy rain is forecast this weekend, especially in the South West of England, South Wales and Southern Scotland where we've issued weather warnings 🌧️☔️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2022
Protect your property, check your flood risk and what you can do to be #WeatherReady 👇
The Met Office warning reads: “Rain will turn persistent and heavy at times across the warning area through Saturday afternoon and evening.
“Accumulations of 20 to 30 mm are expected with 45 mm possible on high ground. Given existing saturated ground there is a risk of some localised flooding.”
The yellow alert warns that flooding of a few homes and businesses is "likely", with bus and train services "probably" affected with journey times taking longer.
