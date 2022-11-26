GARY INNES, MUSICIAN AND PRESENTER
Where is it?
Lamlash on Arran. With the village situated around Lamlash Bay looking out towards the Holy Isle, it boasts outstanding views while still offering so much to see and do on the promenade and pier, as well as lots of lovely places to eat and drink.
Why do you go there?
Lamlash was where we would go for our summer holidays when I was a wee boy. My great grandma and grampa lived there in a beautiful house with the most incredible garden and views across to the Holy Isle. It holds so many wonderful memories for me and my brothers and I like to go back as often as I can.
How often do you go?
I usually manage to get over a couple of times a year and feel such a sense of calm as soon as I step off the ferry. There must be something in the air.
What’s your favourite memory?
Long summer days. fish and chips and bread with lashings of butter. Crab fishing down at the pier in Lamlash with my two wee brothers. Those days were filled with so much laughter and nonsense. I always seem to remember the sun splitting the skies and there being a never-ending picnic provided by our mum.
Who do you take?
When I was younger, we would usually go as a family – my mum, dad and two brothers. But recently I visited with my own young family. Our oldest daughter is three and our second daughter was born last year.
We visited a few weeks ago and I had a wee moment that I had always dreamed about since having the girls and that was walking down the very same pier and going crab fishing with my wife and daughters. It was such a special moment and a lovely trip down memory lane.
What do you take?
A wardrobe for all weathers. We have the buckets and spades, the waterproofs, the suncream, the shorts and the wellies. I always bring the crab line too, of course.
What do you leave behind?
Even from visiting a few weeks ago, I leave behind another wonderful and memorable moment – a memory that I carry with me for the rest of the year until we can return.
Sum it up in five words.
Beautiful. Nostalgia. Family. Peaceful. Recalibrating.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
I’ve been very fortunate to travel and perform in many wonderful places around the world with my job in music.
However, somewhere that is definitely on the bucket list – a place I so nearly got to visit when I was booked to perform but then couldn’t go – is Tokyo in Japan.
So, if anyone knows someone in Japan who fancies a concert, or even a ceilidh in their living room, just holler. The bags are packed.
Gary Innes is organiser of Hoolie in the Hydro – the “world’s biggest ceilidh” – at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow on December 17. For tickets visit sec.co.uk/events/detail/hoolie-in-the-hydro
