JOURNALISTS and actors enjoy a symbiotic relationship. We inquire into their lives/thought processes/regrets and dreams – and they tell us just enough to promote their show/book/personal project. And mostly it works.

But what happens when you meet a Nigel Pivaro? The Salford-born actor has been on television and stage for the best part of 40 years. Yet, in more recent times, the former Coronation Street star trained as journalist.

It makes you wonder; why would anyone make such a leap across the chasm of seemingly conflicted interests? And will he have worked out the answers to my questions before they exited my mouth?

But first his current acting project. Pivaro, at this time is back treading the boards in the stage version of Roddy Doyle’s classic 1987 novel/film, The Commitments. He explains his role in the story of the young, no-hope Dubliners who form a white soul band, and the impact music has on their semi-desperate lives.

Pivaro plays Da, the father of hopeful music manager Jimmy Rabitte. Da is a bah-humbug character who imbues little but cynicism, who can’t see the value in white Dubliners performing soul such as Midnight Hour and I Heard It Thru the Grapevine. He’s an Elvis man. “Yes, I play a cynic,” he says, grinning. “And it takes quite a bit of energy to be such a dark figure on stage. But having said that, it’s a great show, with lots of energy, a simple story with just enough subtext. So, it’s a nice show to do. And I was so pleased to be asked to do such an iconic piece of work.”

But was he surprised to be asked to appear, given he’d walked away from acting 15 years ago? Pivaro has worked as a newspaper journalist and made TV documentaries such as Regeneration Game (2007), which criticised government treatment of residents who were forced out of their neighbourhoods (such as in Manchester) to make way for more affluent people. “It didn’t totally come out of the blue,” he says of the acting offer. “I met an old mate of mine Jim Cartwright (writer of plays such as Little Voice) through an old girlfriend who asked me when I was coming back and that got my juices flowing again.

“So, I got myself an agent, and began doing Radio Four plays and I loved them. And this followed on nicely.”

There was however something of a conflict going on in the Salford-born actor’s head. He had left acting rather dispirited after 20 years as a jobbing actor and went on study for an MSc in Social Science and Economics. After journalism college he felt bang at home in the media world. A place where he could make a difference. And he did.

But then came the call of the wild. “I think I can do both,” he says of acting and reporting. “I’m full on with this show at the moment, but when it’s over I’ll go back to papers. Meantime, I’ve not stopped working in journalism completely. When I hear of a story, I’ll pass it on to a trusted colleague and they can run with it. And other ideas can go on the back burner.”

You suggest it’s a lovely contrast that the man who played the feckless, indolent loser Terry Duckworth in Granada’s Coronation Street is keen to use his talents to write wrongs and expose bad stuff. Yet, why was he dispirited with acting in the first place. When he returned to acting, he said at one point; ‘I started to believe in myself as an actor.’ Does this suggest he’d lost self-belief? “Well, what that meant was that I wasn’t enthused by the business anymore. And if you can’t give your full emotional commitment and energy, you wonder what is the point?”

He adds; “And going through the process of university and becoming a journalist has left me not feeling totally dedicated just to acting. I’m not that youthful 21-year-old anymore who would throw himself into absolutely anything. There are certain parts I feel now I wouldn’t think about taking on. I’m not as full on about acting as I was.”

So, he had had enough of Actorland for a while? “Yeh, I guess you could say that” he says, smiling. “If an actor can step away from the business for a while and look back in, it’s not such a bad thing. It’s good to get out of the bubble and deal with real people, away from the luvvies.”

He laughs; “I used to think ‘These actors are driving me bloody insane.’ And it was all too close. But if an actor can step outside for a while, then great. Now I think I’ve got a nice balance. “

The 62-year-old is more experience and circumspect. More pragmatic and cynical, and in that sense he has much in common with Da. “Yes, I’ve had quite a bit of life experience,” he says. And I had a great learning time working on an iconic TV show like Coronation Street that attracted 20m viewers and working with legends such as Bill Tarmey (Jack Duckworth) and, Liz Dawn (Jack’s screen wife).

“But it was particularly amazing for me to be there because I was the kid who had crowded round the old white dot TV to stare at the performances of Jean Alexander and Doris Speed. And with me growing up in Salford we felt real ownership of that series. It was about us. Then suddenly, I was in it.”

Pivaro wasn’t just a television star, he once landed a Fringe First at Edinburgh with a play he developed and starred in, No Further Cause for Concern. “Yes, I’ve had some nice experience, but I also had life experience before I got into acting full-time. I worked on the railways and the docks for about five years. But now I’ve reconnected with acting, while still a journalist.”

Great. But can he really pass over a story to a colleague? Journalists protect their stories as much as their children. “Well, I can cope with missing out on a by-line,” he says, smiling. “And you still get paid. The main thing is the story gets out there. Isn’t it?”

The Commitments, the Theatre Royal Glasgow, December 5-10.