What’s the story?
Avenue 5.
Tell me more
The HBO sci-fi comedy – the brainchild of Veep and The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci – is back for a second run. Starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, the action unfolds aboard the luxurious interplanetary cruise ship Avenue 5, operating in a near-future where space tourism is booming.
A momentary loss of artificial gravity and the accidental death of the chief engineer has sent the titular craft a few degrees off course. The upshot? What was meant to be an eight-week voyage through the solar system will now take three years.
As the debut series wrapped in 2020, a catalogue of errors in attempting to correct the course had only made things worse. Projected time to Earth: now eight years.
Anything else?
House star Laurie plays Captain Ryan Clark, the charismatic-yet-barely-competent figurehead of the automated spaceship who has no clue how to fly it, with Gad – who voiced Olaf in Frozen – as Herman Judd, the eccentric billionaire owner of Avenue 5.
The cast also includes Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Lenora Crichlow (Goliath) and Suzy Nakamura (Dead To Me), as well as Rebecca Front, who played hapless MP Nicola Murray in The Thick of It.
When can I watch?
Avenue 5 begins on Sky Comedy and NOW, Wednesday, 10pm. All episodes available to stream that same day.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here