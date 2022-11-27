Pantomime



The Wonderful Wizard of Oz



Tron, Glasgow



Mary Brennan



five stars



Chookies - prepare to shed tears… of mirthful joy. He’s back! Fronting a six-pack of pantotastic talents, it’s yer man Johnny McKnight on-stage in the gallus guise of Dorothy Blawna-Gale. A pig-tailed, buoyantly buxom Dame in a girlie gingham frock who follows a yellow lino road paved with cleverly wicked humour, comedy antics and more fab-u-lous song’n’dance routines than you could shake a ruby slipper at.

Aficionados of the 1939 film will appreciate just how cunningly McKnight’s script (and direction) reference that iconic version while relocating the action to a Glesca spot called Tronsis. Until, of course, the climate changes.

Living up to her surname - and in response to budgetary constraints - this Dorothy attempts to recreate a tornado by way of contemporary dance. Copious dry ice, a blustering wind machine and McKnight spinning like a storm-tossed top. Oh, wow!

It’s a show-stopping sequence but, as ever, McKnight doesn’t keep the best punchlines or daft shenanigans all to himself. The rest of the cast respond by never missing a trick. They double up the familiar characters with ease, stepping out in wittily-detailed costumes (designed by Kenny Miller) and groovy moves choreographed by Eva Forrester to an original score by Ross Brown.

It’s a larky, sparky show that melds panto traditions with musical theatre - genres that are close to McKnight’s own heart and creative strengths. The Tron has been waiting, and hoping, to stage this Wizard of Oz since 2020.

It’s finally here, crammed with adorable mischief and good-natured fun and all delivered with unstinting generosity by seven performers determined to give audiences a great night out.

Chookies were truly over the rainbow with sheer delight - well done, TeamTron.