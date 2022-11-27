What do you do with a broken old paddle steamer, a film to make and need a little puff of smoke from the funnel to give the impression that it’s full steam ahead?

On hindsight, chucking tyres down the funnel of the last paddle steamer built in the UK and setting them ablaze – while effective at producing clouds of thick, black smoke – was not the best idea.

It’s now many years later, but the damage caused when the searing heat of those burning tyres melted the Maid Of The Loch’s funnel, is finally being fixed.

The repairs are just one of countless tasks carried out by dozens of mostly gents in their twilight years who have amassed to hammer, bolt, weld, paint and, in some cases, get extremely wet, in a rollercoaster attempt to send the last paddle steamer to be built in Britain on her way again.

Spanning nearly three decades, it’s a job that has certainly required staying power: along the way have been fundraising headaches, a horrible accident and massive reconstruction job that no-one foresaw, and years after of chipping away at a never-ending “to do” list that, rather than getting shorter, at various stages has instead seemed to grow and grow.

Finally, the end now seems in sight.

In recent weeks, the 80 or so Maid Of The Loch volunteers have received optimistic news about the condition of her hull, the paddles with their complex mechanism have been restored and are close to being refitted, and the mammoth task of painting the vessel has begun.

And that troublesome funnel is being reborn thanks mainly to one keen volunteer who has adopted the job as his own.

The Maid Of The Loch is brought out of the water in 2019 (Image: Newsquest)

Robert Cudahy has spent hours ironing out the bumps in the aluminium caused by the fire, a challenging task that has involved trimming new sections, precise measurements and drilling holes for new moulded screws.

Soon the funnel will have a coat of fresh paint – not the familiar red and black but back to its original buff shade.

Raising spirits further is news this week that volunteers’ selfless efforts have just been recognised by The National Historic Ships UK and Marsh Charitable Trust.

It has named the Loch Lomond Steamship Company as joint winner of a prestigious national award recognising its “significant contribution to the conservation or operation of historic vessels”.

It is particularly poignant: for while the volunteers have been busy restoring the paddle steamer, the little vessel has, in turn, been giving something back.

“We have a few volunteers for whom the Maid has been a saviour,” said Iain Robertson, chairman of the Loch Lomond Steamship Company.

“They have been at a low point in their lives, perhaps not managing very well through a difficult time.

Being involved with the Maid has made all the difference to them.”

Indeed, the task of restoring the once abandoned Loch Lomond paddle steamer has brought together a remarkable band of brothers.

Some are retired engineers who have spent their entire careers problem- solving and are now looking for something to keep their hands and their minds busy, added Mr Robertson.

Eddie Atkinson is assembling a new paddle blade (Image: Newsquest)

Others are younger; offshore workers on days off and some who just like tinkering with machinery and want to pick up tips from masters of their trades.

A few have little or no background in engineering or mechanics but have memories of the Maid in her prime, steaming up and down the loch. Some are newly widowed, a bit lonely, out of work, retired and just seeking the camaraderie that comes from the workplace.

Some, said Mr Robertson, are “steamheads” who love the mechanics; others – like him – are hooked on heritage.

Alongside are those enchanted by the idea of seeing her brought back to life: an army of men and women who help raise funds and greet visitors, organise events, plan exhibitions and keep the website afloat.

“One of our chaps is a hairdresser to trade, he has painted all of the paddles red, and comes virtually every day to do odd jobs,” Mr Robertson added.

“People who come are from all walks of life and they have applied themselves to all kinds of tasks.”

Mr Robertson then warned: “The issue we have now is succession. I’m 67 and a lot of the engineers are significantly older me. In 10 or 15 years, the expertise they have might not exist.”

Launched in 1953, the Maid Of The Loch was the last paddle steamer built in Britain and the end of a long line of steamers that sailed by the “Bonnie Banks”.

Constructed by A & J Inglis, she was an “up and doon” ship – built on the Clyde, dismantled and transported to Balloch to be reassembled on a purpose-built slipway.

During her 28 years, she carried three million day-trippers from Balloch to stop-offs at places such as Inversnaid and Ardlui.

George Gall is helping to fix windows (Image: Newsquest)

However, dwindling demand and the poor condition of some of the piers on the loch spelled the end, and she was decommissioned in 1981.

She was already decaying when purchased by Dumbarton District Council in 1992. By the time the volunteers of the Loch Lomond Steamship Company stepped in four years later, she was taking in water, there was dog dirt covering her decks and a tree growing in her dining room.

Test repairs have seen old steel welded to new. Now fully assessed and certified as safe, volunteers can push on with a full £90,000 programme of hull repairs.

Once done, they can seek a passenger certificate – crucial to their plans to sail again.

But that sparks a new challenge: how to power the Maid without the oil and that thick black smoke associated with old steamers and which those

film-makers once craved?

One option is funnel technology that could clean the emissions or, far more adventurous, seek new sources of how to power her, such as hydrogen.

Turning her “green” may sound daunting, but it’s just another hurdle to overcome for the vessel’s resilient band of volunteers.

“We’ve gone from just wanting to put steam back on Loch Lomond to much more,” added Mr Robertson, explaining why they do it. “We are trying to create memories for people.”