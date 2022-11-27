Two pensioners have died in a crash in the Scottish Borders.

Police were called to the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk at around 3.25pm on Saturday.

A 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place at the junction with the B7060 and involved a Ford Fiesta and Honda Jazz.

Police have asked witnesses to come forward as they investigate the crash.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the man and woman who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“Anyone with dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation is also asked to contact us.”

Witnesses are asked to call 101 with any information they may have, quoting reference number 2079 of November 26.