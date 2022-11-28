A record number of serving Police Scotland officers are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

A senior officer has called for the force to "change culture" after the soaring figures were revealed in a report to the Scottish Police Authority’s Complaints and Conduct Committee earlier this month, the Times reports.

The number of complaints being investigated has more than quadrupled since 2021.

While there were 12 sex complaints this time last year, the number of cases being investigated has risen to 51.

The reports also revealed that the number of serving officers suspended from duty those by 65 per cent and for civilian staff it soared by almost 170%.

Police Scotland had previously attributed rising numbers of sexual misconduct-related complaints to increased awareness prompted by high-profile cases like the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by Metropolitan Police Officer, Wayne Couzens.

The former officer has been given a whole life sentence for the crime.

The Scottish force has now confirmed outside help will be needed to "change culture" among employees and called in external auditors to investigate the record numbers among other issues.

Chief Superintendent Catriona Henderson told the committee that an increase in such complaints had been expected, following ‘some awareness raising’ with staff now more confident that those reports will be taken seriously.

She added: “So, following that, once we start to embed and once we change culture, which is the ethos behind the ‘Values’ campaign and the Standards of Professional Behaviour preventions campaign, we would like to think we do start to see a tail-off in terms of volume and we would be monitoring that accordingly.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Policing Together is a drive to improve how policing in Scotland reflects, represents and serves our communities. The recently launched Values campaign is part of Policing Together.

“The Values campaign aims to improve understanding among officers and staff of the organisation’s values and ethics. This includes a month-by-month focus on the 10 legislative Standards of Professional Behaviour, a new equality, diversity and inclusion training package for all officers and staff, and a refreshed commitment to build and maintain professional standards and boundaries.”