A decade-long corporate dispute involving world’s largest ammonia producer – Russia based Togliattiazot (ToAZ) - is now being heard in the Irish High court.

Company’s former major shareholders and management – accused of a massive fraud and sentenced to long prison terms by Russian courts - are taking legal actions against its new owner in an attempt to regain control over the firm claiming that all rulings by Russian courts should be ignored.

In 2019, Russian courts found that four people linked to world’s largest ammonia producer Togliattiazot (ToAZ) had engaged in a “massive fraud” to siphon off the cash for themselves.

The group sold ammonia - used in making fertiliser – at a very low value to a Swiss company that sold it on at market price, pocketing profit (some $1.4 billion) that should have gone to all the shareholders of ToAZ. This profit was withheld by the controlling shareholders from the minority shareholders. The amount represents part of the money illegally withdrawn from Togliattiazot.

This enabled it to avoid Russian taxation between 2009 and 2013 and keep profits that were due to go to all the shareholders for itself only. That led to court proceedings in Russia.

In total, seven Russian courts, involving 37 different judges, ruled that these shareholders and managers of ToAZ had engaged in illegal activity. ToAZ itself and its minority shareholders have been recognized by courts in Russia as victims of fraud by the majority shareholders.

Sergei Makhlai, a former chairman of ToAZ, Mr Makhlai’s father Vladimir and two their Swiss partners are all accused of masterminding the plot.

It revolved around the money being siphoned off from ToAZ bypassing its minority shareholder United Chemical Company Uralchem (UCCU) which was owned by Belarusian-born Russian-based oligarch Dmitry Mazepin.

Mr Mazepin was put on the EU sanctions list after Russia pumped up its military actions in Ukraine, while Sergei Makhlai and Vladimir Makhlai, who are also Russian tycoons, were not on the list.

The money was then siphoned through related-party transactions using Swiss firm Nitrochem Distribution AG which is controlled by the Makhlais’ Swiss partner Andreas Zivy.

Since the crimes came to light, the firm’s majority shareholders - four Caribbean-registered trust firms affiliated to the Makhlais’ family – have brought proceedings here against UCCU and others.

This includes an associated Dublin-registered firm called Eurotoaz.

They claim that they were defrauded of their shares through illegal and corrupt “corporate raiding” actions by the defendants.

Ireland’s High Court recently heard how UCCU’s actions in Russia were similar to “shareholder oppression” proceedings in this country where a minority shareholder tries to safeguard its position.

A Russian court sentenced the Makhlais to 8½ and nine years’ imprisonment respectively but they fled the country before it could be enforced.

This has not stopped them being chased for the assets, with the Caribbean firms trying to get a judge to rule that the UCCU was in contempt of an undertaking it gave to the High Court not to enforce a June 2019 $1.2 billion Russian court judgment against the ToAZ major shareholders plaintiff companies.

They claim there was a prolonged and deliberate breach of the undertaking by UCCU by taking steps to bankrupt Mr Makhlai in Russia and this led to the sale of the ToAZ shares which the plaintiffs say they own.

In their submissions seeking an order that UCCU is guilty of contempt, the plaintiffs said there had been an “egregious breach” of the Dublin undertaking.

Michael Collins SC, UCCU defendant told the court that there had to be a fundamental respect for legal proceedings in foreign jurisdictions.

The bankruptcy of Mr Makhlai, who is not one of the plaintiffs in the Irish case, was separate from the $1.2 billion judgment case.

The judgment was directed towards the Caribbean companies’ assets and did not extend to the Makhlai bankruptcy process.

There could therefore have been no breach of the defendants’ undertaking not to enforce the Russian judgment, it was claimed.

Mr Collins said this was “an entirely Russian dispute” between the owners of Russian companies in the context of what had been a massive fraud. The only reason Ireland had been “sucked into it” was because a Dublin-registered company had a shareholding in it and it was “painted as a broad conspiracy” between UCCU and the other defendants.

ToAZ exported big part of its ammonia via a pipeline running from Russia through Ukraine to the Black Sea. It was shut down since the war in Ukraine erupted in February. The resumption of Russian ammonia exports via the pipeline was discussed recently as a part of the Grain deal allowing Ukraine’s grain shipments. While it was not part of last week’s renewal of the deal, the United Nations has been optimistic Russia and Ukraine could agree on terms for the pipeline.