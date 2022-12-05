Yeah, I know we looked at Tawny Ports in the spring and I raved about how fantastic they are when served chilled and partnered by barbecue food, but here’s the thing – they are also quite sublime as fireside wines partnered by a selection of rich hard cheeses.
Tawny and Colheita Ports are aged in oak until they are released ready for consumption. The time spent in wood has a transformative effect on them, lightening their colour, hence the name. This also adds a complex, nutty flavour to the palate.
Tawnies generally spend a minimum of three years in wood before release but my personal favourites are all more than a decade old. My all-time favourite wine was a 1932 colheita, which I opened with friends in 2005. It was so good, I wrote an entire column on it at the time and still display the bottle in pride of place.
10 Year Old Tawny
The wood can be a trifle overpowering at first but I found it faded nicely with 10 minutes in the glass, revealing tasted nuts, Christmas cake fruits and gentle spices. A rather gorgeous wine for the price as you would normally expect to pay at least twice this for a 10-year-old. Well done indeed, Lidl.
Lidl £11.99
Churchills 20 Year Old Tawny
This has to be one of life’s greatest pleasures, at least one that you can buy for less than £100. Complex layers of nuts, coffee and spices with a soft, warming finish.
Oddbins £36.00
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here