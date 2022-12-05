Yeah, I know we looked at Tawny Ports in the spring and I raved about how fantastic they are when served chilled and partnered by barbecue food, but here’s the thing – they are also quite sublime as fireside wines partnered by a selection of rich hard cheeses.

Tawny and Colheita Ports are aged in oak until they are released ready for consumption. The time spent in wood has a transformative effect on them, lightening their colour, hence the name. This also adds a complex, nutty flavour to the palate.

Tawnies generally spend a minimum of three years in wood before release but my personal favourites are all more than a decade old. My all-time favourite wine was a 1932 colheita, which I opened with friends in 2005. It was so good, I wrote an entire column on it at the time and still display the bottle in pride of place.

10 Year Old Tawny

The wood can be a trifle overpowering at first but I found it faded nicely with 10 minutes in the glass, revealing tasted nuts, Christmas cake fruits and gentle spices. A rather gorgeous wine for the price as you would normally expect to pay at least twice this for a 10-year-old. Well done indeed, Lidl.

Lidl £11.99

Churchills 20 Year Old Tawny

This has to be one of life’s greatest pleasures, at least one that you can buy for less than £100. Complex layers of nuts, coffee and spices with a soft, warming finish.

Oddbins £36.00