Good points?
Unlike most smart locks which require you to replace the whole assembly the SwitchBot Lock adapts to your current fitting without the need for any screws or tools. Installation is as simple as sticking the adapter to your inner door over an inserted key which is then clamped for operation.
Some smart locks can be susceptible to physical tampering as they utilise sophisticated but fragile electronics that is why the SwitchBot Lock is placed on the inside face which protects against interference. The mechanism is solid and motor powerful enough to open stiff locks with no fuss as long as your chamber has been installed correctly and doesn’t require additional fiddling to get the key to engage.
There are seven method options for activating the device including Bluetooth, Apple watch, NFC tags and another physical key. Purchasing a SwitchBot mini hub allows you to incorporate the lock into your existing smart home ecosystem such as Alexa for voice commands. There is also a keypad or fingerprint touchpad available which negate the need for a smartphone or tag which is ideal should you wish to alleviate your child of those items of burden.
Bad points?
Not compatible with Apple Homekit but shortcuts can be created that simulate the opening and locking actions that Siri can perform.
Best for ...
Those looking to make their existing locks smart without resorting to drilling or other intrusive means , a great option for renters.
Avoid if ...
Your lock requires the handle to be pushed up before the key is turned, this adapter wont facilitate that function automatically.
Score: 9/10.
SwitchBot Lock, £129.99
(myexcitrus.com)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here