Good points?

Unlike most smart locks which require you to replace the whole assembly the SwitchBot Lock adapts to your current fitting without the need for any screws or tools. Installation is as simple as sticking the adapter to your inner door over an inserted key which is then clamped for operation.

Some smart locks can be susceptible to physical tampering as they utilise sophisticated but fragile electronics that is why the SwitchBot Lock is placed on the inside face which protects against interference. The mechanism is solid and motor powerful enough to open stiff locks with no fuss as long as your chamber has been installed correctly and doesn’t require additional fiddling to get the key to engage.

There are seven method options for activating the device including Bluetooth, Apple watch, NFC tags and another physical key. Purchasing a SwitchBot mini hub allows you to incorporate the lock into your existing smart home ecosystem such as Alexa for voice commands. There is also a keypad or fingerprint touchpad available which negate the need for a smartphone or tag which is ideal should you wish to alleviate your child of those items of burden.

Bad points?

Not compatible with Apple Homekit but shortcuts can be created that simulate the opening and locking actions that Siri can perform.

Best for ...

Those looking to make their existing locks smart without resorting to drilling or other intrusive means , a great option for renters.

Avoid if ...

Your lock requires the handle to be pushed up before the key is turned, this adapter wont facilitate that function automatically.

Score: 9/10.

SwitchBot Lock, £129.99

(myexcitrus.com)