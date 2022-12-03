EL&N, Edinburgh
Opening December 8, the boutique café group will open its first UK store outside of London in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter. EL&N offers a unique and innovative all-day dining-inspired menu, as well as signature drinks such as the iconic Spanish Latte and the Ombre Passionfruit Cooler mocktail. The Edinburgh café will feature a patisserie display, picture-perfect photo and video moments, and a private party room in a unique interior of pink floral décor.
IG:@elan_cafe
The Loveable Rogue East End, Glasgow
The Loveable Rogue East End will serve some of Glasgow’s best comfort foods, plus a diverse selection of wines, locally brewed ales, beers, spirits, and cocktails. The restaurant at 10 Whitehill St, Dennistoun opens tomorrow (Sunday December 4) offering a seasonal daily breakfast and brunch menu, evening small plates menu, and Sunday roast menu made with quality ingredients and local produce.
IG: @theloveablerogueglasgow
Gordon Ramsay Street Burger, Edinburgh
Gordon’s Burgers brand has a menu that includes vegetarian, chicken, and beef burgers. It opened this week (December 1) in St James Quarter, which is quickly becoming a popular destination for London-based restaurant brands looking to expand north of the border. The restaurant is described as “simple and inviting,” with “honest priced burgers’’ - hopefully more honest than the price of the food at his Bread Street restaurant on St Andrew Square.
IG: @gordonramsaystreetburger
Antonietta, Edinburgh
This daring new eatery, set to open today (December 3), offers a flamboyant design infused with friendly Italian hospitality while honouring the strong, extroverted, and passionate nature of the much-loved Italians. Antoineetta, on Leith Walk, promises a show-stopping menu that is playful, generous, and authentically Italian.
IG: @antonietta_edinburgh
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here