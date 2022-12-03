EL&N, Edinburgh

Opening December 8, the boutique café group will open its first UK store outside of London in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter. EL&N offers a unique and innovative all-day dining-inspired menu, as well as signature drinks such as the iconic Spanish Latte and the Ombre Passionfruit Cooler mocktail. The Edinburgh café will feature a patisserie display, picture-perfect photo and video moments, and a private party room in a unique interior of pink floral décor.

IG:@elan_cafe

 

The Loveable Rogue East End, Glasgow

The Loveable Rogue East End will serve some of Glasgow’s best comfort foods, plus a diverse selection of wines, locally brewed ales, beers, spirits, and cocktails. The restaurant at 10 Whitehill St, Dennistoun opens tomorrow (Sunday December 4) offering a seasonal daily breakfast and brunch menu, evening small plates menu, and Sunday roast menu made with quality ingredients and local produce.

IG: @theloveablerogueglasgow

 

Gordon Ramsay Street Burger, Edinburgh

Gordon’s Burgers brand has a menu that includes vegetarian, chicken, and beef burgers. It opened this week (December 1) in St James Quarter, which is quickly becoming a popular destination for London-based restaurant brands looking to expand north of the border. The restaurant is described as “simple and inviting,” with “honest priced burgers’’ - hopefully more honest than the price of the food at his Bread Street restaurant on St Andrew Square.

IG: @gordonramsaystreetburger

 

Antonietta, Edinburgh

This daring new eatery, set to open today (December 3), offers a flamboyant design infused with friendly Italian hospitality while honouring the strong, extroverted, and passionate nature of the much-loved Italians. Antoineetta, on Leith Walk, promises a show-stopping menu that is playful, generous, and authentically Italian.

IG: @antonietta_edinburgh

 

 

​Tweet: @HelloSkapa

IG: @HelloSkapa 