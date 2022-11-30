HOW timely were Will Reid’s comments in the Herald (letters, November 28), regarding the need for a Central Park within the city.

How timely, too, the research published by the University of Sheffield on November 23, revealing Glasgow to be the least green city centre for cities in Great Britain with populations in excess of 100.000.

There is no need to purchase a site. One is already two-thirds in the making in the Merchant City at the Ingram Street car park, where the internationally renowned, magnificent ‘four seasons’ (Glasgow Friends) mural exists on the gable end of the Fruitmarket, and 20 mature chestnut and cherry blossom trees flourish.

Local residents and some community councillors, supported by the Community Council, have continued to strive since November 2018, when an application to build on the site was withdrawn, to have this site developed as a park.

This was despite being denied the opportunity to use the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act 2015 legislation, when the Council sold the site to their ALEO City Property in March 2019.

In 2021, City Property sold the site to a developer, subject to planning permission being granted.

At a recent Planning Application Committee meeting on November 1, it was unanimously agreed that a site visit and hearing would be required before any decision could be taken on this development proposal. City Property is 100% owned by Glasgow City Council.

It is wholly within the council’s power to make such a park happen.

Dr Eileen Mills, Glasgow.

DIFFICULTIES IN SUPPORTING PUPILS

AS a parent and classroom assistant, the school Support Staff article (“School workers spend own money on food for pupils”) and the letter from Jacqui Mair (both November 26) struck a chord with me. They highlighted some of the issues I have witnessed first-hand within our education system.

We support staff refer to ourselves as the ‘School Mammies and Daddies’ as we are a vital support system between pupils, parents and teachers. We often pick up the pieces that pressured teachers and parents can’t, and take great pride in looking after the children in our care.

However, in these present times it is often very challenging to be able to give pupils the level of educational and emotional support they require.

There are children whose needs are very difficult to meet within a mainstream setting, causing a great deal of stress among all staff and pupils in schools.

This, coupled with an outdated system, particularly at Secondary School level, is letting our children down.

Who could we get to instigate a nationwide overhaul of this deeply flawed system?

I could go on and on and on... but I’ll stop there.

Y. Armour, Irvine, Ayrshire.

ON THE BALL

WHILE it is encouraging to hear that plans are in place to reduce heading-related injuries, could the weight of the football not be reduced to minimise future harm to players?

Niall Mackie, Mauchline, Ayrshire.

WRITING AS IT SHOULD BE

THE Herald had a report in last Saturday’s sports section on the World Cup game between Wales and Iran, written by Joe Callaghan (“Iran remind world of football’s power for good with victory”).

This was a fine piece of journalism which rose way above just the usual factual reporting of a football match by capturing the struggle of the Iranian people under attack from its own government of religious fanatics.

A fine example of writing as it should be.

James Martin, Bearsden.

* THE World Cup has provided more than its share of great goals and unexpected results. Thank goodness the pre-tournament controversies did not overshadow the actual football.

R Scott, Glasgow.

WHEN IN PARIS ...

CATRIONA Stewart’s introduction of a visit to Paris when recalling her Jordanian escapade (“Lost in the Jordanian desert but found by a guy from Glasgow”, November 29), reminds me of a visit to Gay Paree many years ago with my dear wife who, filmed for several minutes on a early hand-held video recorder outside the Moulin Rouge in the famed and racy Pigalle district, received no proposition other than from an aspirational Glaswegian, who was curtly sent on his way by my Paisley buddy.

Class tells.

R Russell Smith, Largs.

FRIENDS REUNITED, HOPEFULLY

I AM writing to ask if you could assist me in trying to reunite my mother with her best friend (pictured above) before she passes away.

My mother, Ifeoma Jacqueline Okolo, now lives in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Her best friend, Morayo Oluwa, lives (or lived) in Glasgow.

Both of them went to university in Lagos, Nigeria. However, Mrs Oluwa relocated to the UK and they both lost contact after some years.

Mrs Oluwa was interviewed by the Herald in 1993. I sent my mother the link and she immediately recognised her old friend in the story.

Mrs Oluwa should now be in her mid- to late-60s. She has a son, named Tosin, who should be in his 40s. My mother and I have spent a great deal of time looking for her dear friend. In the picture, my mother is on the left, and Morayo on the right.

Belle Neve, Paris, France.