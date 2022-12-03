CINDERELLA? It seems the traditional story of the sooty-faced scullery slave isn’t quite what audiences look for these days. Mice transformed into white ponies? Not in these cash-conscious times.

Glass slippers? Well, which sensible young woman would countenance such a health and safety risk? As for the ragged, ash-stained dress – the world has moved on.

But pumpkins? Ah, well, they are still very much part of Dundee Rep’s new Cinderella – although not in the way you would anticipate. Cinderella, or Ella as she is known, is a feisty young pumpkin farmer.

“Ella is on a mission to save her late mum and dad’s farm,” explains Hannah Visocchi, who plays the lead. “Her stepmother and step-siblings are over-spending, and there’s a real risk of losing the farm to land exploiters who plan to build houses.”

Not only is Ella “funny and silly and super-determined”, she’s incredibly focused on saving the planet.

But where does the expected Cinderella-misery theme emerge? It transpires that Ella is not cultivating a happy life for herself. She spends far too much time talking to her wellies. “Yes, Ella is super, super lonely,” says, the Royal Scottish Conservatoire graduate. ”And with all these themes of hard work, isolation and ecology thrown into the mix it’s a great way to reach out to young audiences.” (And just to add weight to Ella’s problems, her stepbrother is a social influencer.)

OK. Hang on. Pantos are about hope. They’re about fun. How does this agrarian backdrop of mud, misery and manure offer the chance for our heroine to find a new field of dreams? Is there a ball?

And if so, how can we go from shovels and tractors to Ella showing up at a glitzy, fancy frock do? Is it a farmer’s ball? “No,” says the actor, laughing. “There is a rich family in the city, the Kings, and they hold an annual masked ball.”

We go back to the traditional story here in that Ella’s stepmother has tickets to the ball, and Ella believes if she works hard the reward will be a ticket to the big night out. But the wicked stepmother has no intention of allowing Miss Welly to make an appearance.

However, here’s where the magic kicks in; Ella breaks down and sheds enough tears to fill the local pond and Cora, Ella’s late mother, is summoned up by her daughter’s sobbing.

But will she be able to come up with a plan to take Ella to the ball – one that doesn’t feature an angry pitchfork or attaching the stepmother’s ankles to a rope tied to a tractor?

Director Jemima Levick’s panto sounds magic. But do we have a Prince? “In a modern twist he arrives in the form of agricultural student Liam, the son of the property baron,” says Visocchi. smiling.

Ah. All you need is love. Love for others. Love for the planet.

And love for a smashing panto story, but with a neat, vibrant re-telling.

Dundee Rep’s Cinderella is written by Lynda Radley with music is by Michael John McCarthy. The pantomime features Annie Louise Ross, Leah Byrne, Adam Greene, John Macaulay, Jatinder

Singh Randhawa, Emily Winter, Sebastian Lim Seet and Karen Young. Runs until December 31

ROBIN Hood robbed the rich to give to the poor, didn’t he? And while it may not have been entirely ethically sound, we can all support the principle, can’t we?

That idea is the very clever subplot attached to this year’s Oran Mor panto, Rab Hood and the Sheriff of Shettleston.

While audiences will enjoy the on-stage story of Rab enjoying a wee rob at the expense of those who can well afford it, after the show those with a bit of extra cash in their pockets will be nudged, gently, to part with some it.

And this new cash-raising panto plan is designed to help local children get the chance to smile. Oran Mor organiser Diane Carroll explains: “This Christmas, with the cost of living affecting so many, we’ll be converting our panto bucket collections to supermarket gift cards.

“The idea is to give local families who are struggling a boost this Christmas, in true Robin Hood style.

“We hope to help take the pressure off the increasing cost of groceries and bring a little magic to our community.

“We’ve partnered with two local schools, North Kelvinside and St Charles Primary, to distribute the gift cards to local families they believe would benefit most.”

And that’s not all. Oran Mor have also installed a “toy drop” in the foyer, (from 10am-4pm) for those wishing to make sure Santa appears this Christmas, at least for some.

(New toys only, suitable for primary school age.)

Rab Hood and the Sheriff of Shettleston, by Morag Fullerton, is at Oran Mor, Glasgow, until December 31