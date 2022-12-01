With less than 6 months to go before enforcement of Glasgow's Low Emission Zone (LEZ), statutory signage is starting to be installed around its boundary.

The city centre LEZ will be enforced from June 1, 2023, meaning that all vehicles entering the zone area from this date onwards must meet the less-polluting emission standards or face a penalty charge.

The signs will be consistent in appearance across all LEZs in Scotland, and are being positioned on the main approach routes into the city centre to forewarn motorists they are heading into the zone area.

LEZ road markings will also be applied to increase the zone's visibility further.

Glasgow's LEZ covers an area of the city centre bounded by the M8 motorway to the north and west, the River Clyde to the south and Saltmarket/High Street to the east.

Whilst Glasgow’s LEZ won’t be enforced until next year, we’re installing signage now to alert people they are heading into the zone.



The LEZ signs will be located at the undernoted sites. They will initially carry an additional plate to make it clear that the LEZ will not be enforced until June 1 2023:

George V Bridge / Clyde Place

Gorbals Street / Ballater St

Ballater St / Crown St

Saltmarket / Clyde Street

Saltmarket / Greendyke Street

London Road / James Morrison Street

Bell Street / Watson Street

Duke Street / Havannah Street

Stirling Road / Cathedral Street

Stirling Road / St James Road

Baird Street / Pinkston Road

M8 Off Ramp / Canal St

Dobbiesloan / Craighall Road

Dobbiesloan / Port Dundas Road

Dobbiesloan / Garscube Road / Phoenix Road

St Georges Road/Sauchiehall Street

Newton Street / Elmbank Crescent

Newton Street / St Vincent Street

Newton Street / William Street

Argyle Street / Newton Street /M8 Off Ramp

Broomielaw / Newton Street

Installation of LEZ signage at West Graham Street/M8 Ramp, and Phoenix Rd/New City Rd will be undertaken by Transport Scotland.

Full details about Glasgow's LEZ and how it will operate can be found here.

You can also check your vehicle for emissions compliance here.