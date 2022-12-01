With less than 6 months to go before enforcement of Glasgow's Low Emission Zone (LEZ), statutory signage is starting to be installed around its boundary.
The city centre LEZ will be enforced from June 1, 2023, meaning that all vehicles entering the zone area from this date onwards must meet the less-polluting emission standards or face a penalty charge.
The signs will be consistent in appearance across all LEZs in Scotland, and are being positioned on the main approach routes into the city centre to forewarn motorists they are heading into the zone area.
LEZ road markings will also be applied to increase the zone's visibility further.
Glasgow's LEZ covers an area of the city centre bounded by the M8 motorway to the north and west, the River Clyde to the south and Saltmarket/High Street to the east.
Whilst Glasgow's LEZ won't be enforced until next year, we're installing signage now to alert people they are heading into the zone.
The signs which will be consistent across all Scottish LEZs, will be positioned on the main routes into our city centre.
The LEZ signs will be located at the undernoted sites. They will initially carry an additional plate to make it clear that the LEZ will not be enforced until June 1 2023:
- George V Bridge / Clyde Place
- Gorbals Street / Ballater St
- Ballater St / Crown St
- Saltmarket / Clyde Street
- Saltmarket / Greendyke Street
- London Road / James Morrison Street
- Bell Street / Watson Street
- Duke Street / Havannah Street
- Stirling Road / Cathedral Street
- Stirling Road / St James Road
- Baird Street / Pinkston Road
- M8 Off Ramp / Canal St
- Dobbiesloan / Craighall Road
- Dobbiesloan / Port Dundas Road
- Dobbiesloan / Garscube Road / Phoenix Road
- St Georges Road/Sauchiehall Street
- Newton Street / Elmbank Crescent
- Newton Street / St Vincent Street
- Newton Street / William Street
- Argyle Street / Newton Street /M8 Off Ramp
- Broomielaw / Newton Street
Installation of LEZ signage at West Graham Street/M8 Ramp, and Phoenix Rd/New City Rd will be undertaken by Transport Scotland.
Full details about Glasgow's LEZ and how it will operate can be found here.
You can also check your vehicle for emissions compliance here.
