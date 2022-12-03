Visual Ticks

3-4 December. Entry free. Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrews Square,

EH2 2AD.

Suzanne Taylor is the latest in a series of artists to exhibit at the Townhouse. Her collection, Visual Ticks, is a series of hand-crafted collages which bring together unique elements of vintage nostalgia. Visitors can discover themes of femininity, sexuality, consumption and climate change across Taylor’s collages.

https://www.suzannetaylor.art/#/visual-ticks-exhibition

Bothy Project

3 December-February 2023. Entry free. Various locations (see event website

for details).

The Bothy Project is an arts charity that provides creative residences in its off-grid, bespoke residency buildings for artists, musicians, writers, researchers and many others. The charity is now sharing the opportunity to discover new ideas and thinking around the themes of creativity, landscape and living simply.

https://www.bothyproject.com/programme/public-programme-launch-talks-podcasts-and-posters

End of Year Exhibition

3-30 December. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

The Glasgow Gallery of Photography is rounding off 2022 with an end of year exhibition this month. Showcasing the work of photographers from across the globe, this open-themed exhibition is showing off a wonderful array of work from different genres of photography.

https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com

Coburg House Winter Open Studios

3-4 December. Entry free. Coburg House, 15 Coburg Street, Leith, EH6 6ET.

Visitors are invited to go behind the scenes of Coburg House’s 50 plus studio doors for their winter event. They have doors open on all four floors of the building, giving visitors the chance to peek into the working studios and see what the artists have been working on. Discover art, design and craft made by their creatives.

http://www.coburghouse.co.uk

Doctor Who World of Wonder

9 December-1 May. Entry from £12. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

For Doctor Who fans and newcomers alike, this exhibition is an exploration of the science behind the long-running hit series. Visitors can explore eight zones filled with immersive, hands-on experiences, bringing a scientific perspective to the Doctor’s adventures.

https://www.nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events/exhibitions/national-museum-of-scotland/doctor-who-worlds-of-wonder

Katherine Ka Yi Liu – Neither the West nor the East can be a determinate location

3 December-26 February. Entry free. City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, EH7 5AA.

This exhibition from artist-curator Katherine Ka Yi Liu is a part of Collective’s Satellites Programme. The show has been informed by research into the geographic and historic coordinates of Collective’s site on Calton Hill. The artists’ practice spans across writing, curating, sculptural installation, poetic manifestation, sound, performance and video. The installation acts as a space for reflection and encourages visitors to reclaim strength.

https://www.collective-edinburgh.art-location

Legacies of Empire

3 December-29 January. Entry free.National War Museum, Edinburgh Castle, EH1 2NG.

Legacies of Empire examines the histories connected to objects brought back from colonial conflict. Visitors can discover encounters and confrontations between nations and cultures in times of war. Explore objects that were taken, purchased or otherwise collected by British military and naval personnel during colonial wars or garrison service across the British Empire.

https://www.nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events/exhibitions/national-war-museum/legacies-of-empire

Pattern:Books – an artist bookmakers show

3-23 December. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace,

Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.

Upright Gallery frequently exhibits artworks that have pattern at their core, and this latest exhibition invited artist bookmakers to submit artworks that celebrate pattern in artist book form. There are more than 80 handmade books on display from 35 artists.

http://https//:www.uprightgallery.com

The Road to the Isles

1-23 December. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6H2.

Frances MacDonald’s latest solo exhibition explores the wild coast. While her works capture the broken skies and raging seas in full force, Macdonald also explores the softer side of nature in her depictions of summer blooms and the woods across Loch Crinan at Duntrune.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk

Kinship: Castle Mills Members Show

3-23 December. Entry free. Edinburgh Printmakers, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP.

Hung across two galleries, Kinship celebrates the building of community and feelings of belonging relating to the world around us. The theme for the second annual members show at Castle Mills recognises the importance of making work amongst peers.

https://edinburghprintmakers.co.uk/viewing-room/30-kinship-castle-mills-members-show-2022

Charlotte Cohen