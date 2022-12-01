Seven teenagers have been charged following Bonfire Night disorder in Edinburgh.

The youths, aged between 13 and 16, have been charged with a number of offences including breach of the peace, shoplifting, assault and theft following a disturbance at a shop in Oxgangs Road in the capital on Saturday, November 5.

Police Scotland confirmed that a report will be sent to the relevant authorities.

Enquiries into the disorder are continuing, with officers conducting a review of CCTV footage from throughout the city to identify those involved.

Chief Inspector Neil Wilson said: “Our investigation into incidents of disorder on Bonfire Night is ongoing.

“Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries, including a wide-ranging review of CCTV footage from throughout the city, to identify those involved and ensure that they are brought to justice.

“I would appeal to anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to contact officers through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”