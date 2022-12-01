Women suffering from hair loss frequently ask our professionals at Seneca, the causes of their hair loss, as well as the solution to their problem. A woman's self-esteem is frequently affected by a change in her hair pattern, but more importantly, it frequently flags health issues that require attention.

Women's hair loss can be brought on by a variety of factors, including stress, diet, lifestyle, heredity, age, and environment. Another major factor contributing to hair loss is hormonal fluctuations. For instance, 40% of women notice their hair thinning after menopause.

Alopecia is the scientific term for hair loss and is divided into two major categories, scarring, and non-scarring.

Scarring Alopecia is the category of hair loss that leads to the formation of scar tissue. Some examples of this category are Lichen, Lupus Erythematosus, Neoplasms, Trauma, Trichotillomania, etc.

Non-scarring alopecia is a category where hair loss does not lead to scarring. Some examples of this category are Androgenetic Alopecia, Diffuse Alopecia (which can be caused by drugs, endocrinopathies, etc), Alopecia Areata (autoimmune disease), etc.

The female version of a Hair transplant

The majority of hair transplant commercials may be directed toward men, but women may also suffer from Hairloss and wish for healthy, thick, and lustrous hair.

Hair is frequently one of the sources of pride and confidence for women when it comes to displaying their femininity. But what happens when hair thinning appears and hair loss becomes apparent?

Seneca has the best, most individualized hair loss treatment plan, that also caters to ladies as the brighter solution.

Treatments and hair transplant

In order to stop further loss and promote hair regrowth before you make the decision to have hair transplantation, early diagnosis and treatment are essential in the case of hair loss, as they are for the majority of health issues that we deal with in our life.

The choice of treatment modality depends on the cause's diagnosis. Depending on the circumstance, the treatment may comprise so-called conservative treatments, such as topical lotions, shampoos, vitamins, and autologous mesotherapy (PRP).

It is crucial to remember that none of the aforementioned therapies will completely stop hair loss; rather, they will only temporarily delay it. The only effective remedy for this is hair transplantation, which neither reverses nor interferes with any other treatments.

Hair transplant with Direct FUE at Seneca

The Direct Fue hair transplantation method we have developed at Seneca uses hair follicles, which are extracted from the donor area (the back and sides of the scalp, i.e. the zone of permanent hair) and are implanted, each one separately, in the affected area (recipient zone), after the direction, depth and angle are determined.

The procedure is performed under local anesthesia and only by certified doctors, who adhere to strict quality protocols, such as the Total Care System that we have established at Seneca, after 35 years of experience in hair transplant. Once in the right position, the hair follicles develop naturally and follow their usual life cycle.

Hair transplant with a 100% natural result

Personalized treatment is key to a successful hair transplant and a 100% natural result that will last a lifetime. This is carried out based on medical protocols, face proportions, needs, age, and expectations of the patient. The hair follicles are handpicked and extracted one by one from the donor area, using a specifically designed disposable tool.

Hair follicles are then kept at a specific low temperature and in a special preservation solution, the Hypothermosol®, which enhances their growth after the implantation. We do not split or cut the grafts. With minimum handling, we achieve the maximum growth rate.

Finally, hair follicles are implanted directly into the affected area using the Implanter, a tool with a diameter of 1mm or less, without having to create holes or slits. With the Implanter, doctors can control the depth, the direction, and the angle of placement.

As the procedure at Seneca is carried out entirely by a skilled medical doctor highly trained and certified, 99% of patients do not face any side effects. Headache, swelling, itching, or tenderness might occur in the implanted area in a few rare cases. If so, the symptoms are light,( mild painkillers can be administered )and subside within the next few days.

Within only two-three months after the procedure, the patient will see significant hair growth and in 10-12 months she will have her final, natural and beautiful result. Read here for more details on when to expect hair transplant results.

Live the change with the hair transplant

A hair transplant takes 4-6 hours and is practically painless with the use of local anesthesia. A growing number of women are choosing hair transplants, thanks to advancements in technology and machinery and ongoing information and understanding on the subject.

Seneca's clinics, which focus on hair loss diagnosis and treatment, offer clients the chance to speak with trained consultants so that they can have a proper diagnosis for their hair loss and then a personalized treatment plan that meets their needs and preferences. Furthermore, they get the post-operative care they need to ensure a 100% natural result.

Seneca Medical Group has invested in innovative diagnostic systems and hair loss treatment systems with the aim of providing a definitive solution to the problem of hair loss in both men and women.

Book your appointment now in one of our clinics in Glasgow or Edinburgh for a diagnosis and enjoy the hair you have always dreamed of.

GLASGOW

15 Royal Crescent, Glasgow, G3 7SL

+44 141 332 1745

EDINBURGH

30 Melville St, EH3 7HA

+44 131 297 7299

Aberdeen

Alpha Clinic, 16 Carden Place, Aberdeen, AB10 1FX

+44 141 332 1745