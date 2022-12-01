A man and a woman who died in a crash on the A9 in northern Scotland have been named by police.

Patrick Davidson, 46, from the Garve area of Ross-shire, and Hazel Allan, 50, from Thurso, Caithness, were killed in the incident at Achavanich, north of Latheron, on Tuesday morning.

Mr Davidson was driving the white Land Rover Defender they were both travelling in when the single-vehicle collision occurred.

The road was closed until around 9.30pm on Tuesday while the crash was investigated.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts remain with Patrick and Hazel’s families at this very difficult time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may be able to help and hasn’t yet spoken to police to come forward.”

Both families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time."