The world’s first online HIV clinic will go live next year, Scotland’s public health minister has announced.
Speaking on World Aids Day, Maree Todd said Scots would be able to get Pre-exposure prophylaxis (Prep) pills from home with the new platform.
Backed by £200,000 in funding from the Scottish Government, the clinic will allow those at risk to test at home and order medication without the need to attend a specialist clinic, the Government has said.
The move is part of the Scottish Government’s strategy to stop the spread of HIV by 2030 – a commitment made in 2020.
Speaking in a Holyrood debate to mark World Aids Day, the minister said: “40 years ago, an HIV diagnosis was effectively a death sentence. Today, it means daily medication, or receiving an injection every two months.
“People with the virus are now able to live long, happy and healthy lives, without even the fear of passing on the virus if they remain on effective treatment.”
She added: “We know there is huge potential for those who are able to largely manage their own care, to request Prep online, and carry out necessary tests in their own homes.
“Doing so could improve access to Prep for those living in remote or rural areas, while also freeing up clinical capacity for those who may have more complex needs or require more support.
“I must stress that this is only a pilot, and even if successful, it cannot be a panacea.
“But this is an exciting development. If we can make it work, in the long term it has enormous potential to reduce inequalities, widen access and lessen the burden on NHS services.”
