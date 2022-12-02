Pantomime

Beauty and the Beast

King’s Glasgow

Mary Brennan

four stars

Hiya pals! And welcome to the village of Clydeside – home to Belle, her brother Shuggie and some nattily-dressed (frequently) dancing villagers. Affable Mrs Potty and her lackadaisical son Jack would love to live there, but – alackaday – they bide up in the nearby castle along with their master (mega-eek!) the hairy, scary Beast.

This Clydeside is, in fact, a couthy wee spot in the Pantosphere, that fantasy-land where fairy-tales become the stuff of spectacular Christmas entertainment for young and old alike.

In keeping with time-honoured panto traditions, this Beauty and the Beast disnae do Disney. Instead, there’s a rollicking flow of daft jokes, even dafter comedy cantrips and bursts of rapid patter that take tongue-twisting wordplay to the verge of risqué slips… Elaine C Smith’s Mrs Potty navigates the potential pitfalls with a knowing twinkle as Shuggie (Darren Brownlie) and Jack (Johnny Mac) mischievously try to to trip her up. It’s just one of many bits of crowd-pleasing business that the trio deliver with such ease and camaraderie that Johnny Mac’s personal catchphrase – ‘I’m enjoying myself!’ – is seemingly shared by his panto pals.

Just in case the plot slips your mind while the fun and games unfold, the Enchantress (Rachel Flynn) provides narrative updates. You’d think she’d get boo’d for turning the Prince into a Beast, but no – our scorn is directed towards Malky McSneer (Mathew McKenna), a vainglorious muscle-Mary with lecherous designs on Belle. She, however, sees through him. Hurrah!

She also sees beyond the Beast’s ugly exterior – romance blossoms with Blythe Jandoo and Calum McElroy the couple who give us the happy ending. Lavish designs, lots of pop culture references, lively musical numbers and impressive special effects – the King’s audience, laughing and applauding, certainly enjoyed themselves.

Read more: Review: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Tron, Glasgow, five stars