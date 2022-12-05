Passengers at Glasgow Airport have been 'evacuated' from the main terminal building due to an ongoing police incident.

Police Scotland officers arrived at the airport just after 6am this morning after the alarm was raised.

Reports suggest the incident concerns a ‘suspicious bag’.

Glasgow Airport originally confirmed that the airport's central search area had been closed as a result of the police incident.

Eyewitnesses have since confirmed that passengers have been 'evacuated' from the main terminal building to the car park area.

The Airport's central search area is closed due to an ongoing police incident. Check-in remains open to passengers due to depart. More updates to follow. — Glasgow Airport ✈️ (@GLA_Airport) December 5, 2022

A bomb disposal unit vehicle has also been spotted outside the main terminal building.

Passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights have been advised of delays to their journeys while checks are carried out.

One Herald reader described the scenes in the airport as "chaos" with "no check in open and no communications other than a tannoy message apologising for any delay".

Airport express bus services have being diverted to the carpark area away from the terminal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident at Glasgow Airport.

"The terminal building has been closed as a precaution, however, not evacuated. No further details available at this time."