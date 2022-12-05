Passengers at Glasgow Airport have been 'evacuated' from the main terminal building due to an ongoing police incident.
Police Scotland officers arrived at the airport just after 6am this morning after the alarm was raised.
Police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of the airport.
Glasgow Airport have confirmed that the airport's check-in and central search areas are closed as a result of the police incident.
Passengers have also been moved outside the terminal building to the car park area.
The terminal’s check-in and central search areas are closed due to an ongoing incident and passengers have been moved outside the building to our covered car park.— Glasgow Airport ✈️ (@GLA_Airport) December 5, 2022
We are liaising with Police Scotland on site and will provide a further update when we can.
Police Scotland has confirmed that The Explosive Ordnance Disposal is in attendance and a cordon is now in place.
Passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights have been advised of delays to their journeys while checks are carried out.
One Herald reader described the scenes in the airport as "chaos" with "no check in open and no communications other than a tannoy message apologising for any delay".
Glasgow Airport...Bomb squad...suspicious bag...delays pic.twitter.com/Ma7ruZcAmQ— Lingo Rennon (@lingo_rennon) December 5, 2022
Airport express bus services have being diverted to the carpark area away from the terminal.
A Glasgow Airport spokesman told The Herald: “The terminal’s check-in and central search areas are closed due to an ongoing incident and passengers have been moved outside the building to our covered car park.
“We are liaising with Police Scotland on site and will provide a further update when we can.”
Statement regarding incident at Glasgow Airport:— Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) December 5, 2022
Around 5.55 am on Monday, 5 December 2022, police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of Glasgow Airport.
As a precaution the check-in and security hall areas were closed to the public. pic.twitter.com/BeOKQkmPYa
A Police Scotland statement spokesperson said: "Around 5.55 am on Monday, 5 December 2022, police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of Glasgow Airport.
"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) is in attendance and a cordon is now in place. Staff and members of the public have been moved from the check-in area to the multi-storey car park. Police and emergency services remain at the scene."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel