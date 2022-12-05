Passengers at Glasgow Airport have been 'evacuated' from the main terminal building due to an ongoing police incident.

Police Scotland officers arrived at the airport just after 6am this morning after the alarm was raised.

Police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of the airport.

Glasgow Airport have confirmed that the airport's check-in and central search areas are closed as a result of the police incident.

Passengers have also been moved outside the terminal building to the car park area.

Police Scotland has confirmed that The Explosive Ordnance Disposal is in attendance and a cordon is now in place.

Passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights have been advised of delays to their journeys while checks are carried out.

One Herald reader described the scenes in the airport as "chaos" with "no check in open and no communications other than a tannoy message apologising for any delay".

Airport express bus services have being diverted to the carpark area away from the terminal.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman told The Herald: “The terminal’s check-in and central search areas are closed due to an ongoing incident and passengers have been moved outside the building to our covered car park.

“We are liaising with Police Scotland on site and will provide a further update when we can.”

A Police Scotland statement spokesperson said: "Around 5.55 am on Monday, 5 December 2022, police were called to a report of a suspicious item within the security search hall of Glasgow Airport.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) is in attendance and a cordon is now in place. Staff and members of the public have been moved from the check-in area to the multi-storey car park. Police and emergency services remain at the scene."