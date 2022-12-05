A Scottish man has died and another man is injured following a shooting at a bar on the Caribbean island of St Lucia.

Donnie McKinnon and Peter Jackson were at a bar in Market Road, Soufriere, when the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, according to local reports.

Mr McKinnon, from Scotland, died while Mr Jackson was taken to hospital.

The St Lucia Times reported that both men had lived on the island for some time and were well-known members of the community of Soufriere.

“Everyone knew them. They were community people. This is sad,” one resident told the newspaper.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a British man who has been injured in St Lucia.”