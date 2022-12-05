It's the time of year for generosity and altruism - so dig deep and help support these four vital Scottish charities ...

BEACON ARTS CENTRE

TV favourites Jane McCarry and Mark Cox will be back on stage this Christmas when the curtain goes up on Inverclyde’s annual pantomime at the Beacon Arts Centre - which is a charitable organisation which accepts donations through their website at www.beaconartscentre.co.uk

The Still Game stars will travel on a magic carpet to the faraway fairy-tale kingdom of Greenock for fun-filled performances of Aladdin at Beacon Arts Centre.

This year’s show will be directly produced by the Beacon and will also feature local panto stalwart Lee Samuel and River City’s Jimmy Chisholm as Widow Twankey.

Before being halted by Covid restrictions, the 2021 Beacon panto won rave reviews from critics, with Braw Theatre exclaiming “the people of Greenock are once again spoiled with such a brilliantly constructed piece of festive fun” in a four-star review of Cinderella.

The 2022 run gets underway on Friday, December 9, with performances held until Hogmanay.

Tickets for Aladdin start from £16, with discounts for family tickets, and are available to book now at www.beaconartscentre.co.uk or by phoning the box office on 01475 723 723.

The Beacon is committed to making the pantomime accessible to all, with a British Sign Language performance on Sunday 18 December, 5pm, free tickets for disabled companions and wheelchair access throughout the venue.

Pauline Kane, director of Beacon Arts Centre, said: “Our annual panto is the highlight of the year at the Beacon, and we’re thrilled to be welcoming back a host of familiar faces to the stage – and introducing the audience to some new stars as well.

“Aladdin promises to be a magical show for children and adults of all ages, featuring the usual festive mix of humour and songs – all with a local twist.

“After being forced to cut short last year’s run, everyone at the Beacon is eagerly awaiting this year’s panto – and after seeing the stars in costume, I know the audience is in for a treat.

“What makes this even more special for us is that we’re producing the panto ourselves, showcasing the incredible artistic talent of our team in Greenock.”

---------------------------------------

MEN MATTER SCOTLAND

THIS charity exists to promote wellbeing and to prevent suicide in men. They do this by supporting men’s mental health, improving men's quality of life, expanding men’s connections and creating an environment that promotes possibility and wellbeing.

Men Matter Scotland runs weekly group sessions and activities and offer confidential peer to peer sessions - and also arrange referrals for expert intervention when men are in distress.

The charity has a hub based in Drumchapel Glasgow which is a safe space for men 16 years old and above in Scotland, with a main area with a pool table, table tennis and a sitting area with a projector screen where the guys can watch TV.

There are 12 rooms around the hall, which include a games room and training room where guys get trained up on mental health first aid, ASIST suicide prevention training and peer to peer support.

This room also gets used for classes during the day to help the guys move forward in their journey. There are also classes which include meditation and mindfulness, moving forward and mindset coaching and sound therapy.

Men Matter Scotland has an expert who comes in and puts on a class explaining what trauma and PTSD are and how to deal with them, with two counselling rooms for one to one support. There is also a counsellor and cognitive behavioural therapist who are able to see guys usually within a much shorter waiting time than other services.

There is also a music room with guitars, bass, drums and DJ equipment, with lessons and classes on offer - along with a food bank in case any members are short of food.

Men Matter Scotland also have a podcast room where guys can share their story to smash the stigma that men shouldn’t talk and have computers set up for use to go on the internet or update CVs. There are also showers that men can use at any time and a relaxation room where staff deliver Reiki, with cardio and weights rooms.

On Fridays the group have an activities day so when the weather allows, men can go hillwalking, kayaking, paddle boarding and get out into nature. There is also opportunity for boxing training in a professional gym.

Men Matter Scotland also have people come into the hub who can offer members support with benefits, housing, debt management, getting into employment and getting back in touch with their families.

If you are struggling, don’t hesitate to reach out and ask for help. Many members thought they were the only ones who struggled and were afraid to reach out but this is simply not the case. Together, you can get through this.

Today, more than 1700 men have walked through Men Matter Scotland's doors. You can book an appointment, drop into the hub or fill in the contact form on the website and someone will email or call you back depending on your preference.

It’s ok not to be okay.

Call on 0141 9447900, go online at www.menmatterscotland.org or find the group on social media

-------------------------------------------------------------

VOLUNTEER SCOTLAND

Organisations across Scotland rely on the kindness of volunteers to deliver vital services. However, during this cost of living crisis many are struggling to recruit the volunteers they need. In just a few spare hours you could make a massive difference.

Volunteering is a great way to help others and to help yourself – did you know it’s good for your health and wellbeing? That’s not all, volunteering can help you gain confidence, learn new skills, take on a challenge and it’s a great way to meet people. Why not give it a try!

Shelter volunteers.© Alexandra Smart

There are lots of ways that you can give your time. You might consider helping in a local charity shop, by fundraising for a cause you care about such as homelessness or cancer research, or through befriending somebody at risk of being lonely. You can find an opportunity near you or contact your local Volunteer Centre – they’ll point you in the right direction.

Most organisations are aware of the current challenges you may be facing and are taking steps to make it even easier to volunteer. Volunteer Scotland also provide lots of useful guidance for anyone interested in volunteering and we can answer any questions you may have.

If you can’t spare time on a regular basis but still want to help your community, check out the Ready Scotland website. Here you’ll find practical information on helping out during emergencies (such as extreme winter weather) alongside useful steps everyone should take to be prepared.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up to volunteer today.

About Volunteer Scotland

Volunteer Scotland is the national centre for volunteering. They provide opportunities and advice for anyone looking to volunteer.

Links:

Volunteer Scotland’s Opportunity Search Site

Find your local Volunteer Centre

Guidance for volunteers

Ready Scotland aims to make Scotland more resilient to emergencies

------------------------------------------

GLASGOW COUNCIL FOR THE VOLUNTARY SECTOR (GCVS)

There are nearly 4,000 community groups, voluntary organisations and charities in Glasgow. Glasgow Council for the Voluntary Sector, or GCVS, provides these organisations with support so that they can succeed and provide activities and services for local residents.

The charity has 50 years of experience under its belt, and the GCVS team offers charitable organisations the professional help they need, including training, advice and practical services to make their jobs easier.

This vital support offered to groups is complemented by a range of partnership and collaboration projects. The Glasgow Community Lottery, affectionately named Yaldi, is one such project. Yaldi is a weekly lottery that directly supports over 110 local causes with vital fundraising.

Community Lotteries are a fun and effective way for charities and community groups to raise much-needed funds. When you play Glasgow’s Community Lottery 60% of the ticket price goes to good causes (more than double what the National Lottery gives) and players can be assured that the money raised will benefit those in their local community. Not only that, players are in with a chance of winning the £25,000 jackpot.

Players get to choose which cause they want to support, or they can choose to spread their contribution by playing for the community fund. That money is then used to fund a range of projects that have a positive impact on the local area.

Just last month, £2000 was distributed to four excellent and deserving projects. We asked the public which good causes to fund, and charities Royston Youth Action, Venture Scotland, Govan Community Project and Horatio’s Garden Scotland each received £500.

As well as weekly draws, the community lottery also runs bonus prizes where players are automatically entered into a special raffle with popular high street vouchers on offer. Right now, anyone who buys a ticket to play before Saturday 17th December will be in with the chance to win a £1000 John Lewis voucher. Just in time for Christmas.

If you’re looking for a fun and rewarding way to give back to local causes this year, why not visit Yaldi and see for yourself. Click below:

GCVS

Yaldi

----------------------------------------

THE SCOTTISH FLAG TRUST

Scotland has one of the oldest flags in the world. The blue and white saltire is easily recognised across the globe as a symbol of Scotland. It’s a symbol for all Scots whether they are Scots by birth, by choice or through their family connections.

Tradition has it that the flag originated in a battle fought in East Lothian, near the present-day village of Athelstaneford in the Dark Ages.

According to the popular legend, in 832AD an army of Picts under Angus mac Fergus, High King of Alba, and aided by a contingent of Scots led by Eochaidh,(Kenneth mac Alpin’s grandfather, had been on a punitive raid into Lothian (then and for long afterwards Northumbrian territory) and were being pursued by a larger force of Angles and Saxons under King Athelstan.

Fearing the outcome of the battle, King Angus led prayers for deliverance and was rewarded by seeing a cloud formation of a white saltire, the diagonal cross on which St Andrew had been martyred, against a blue sky. The king vowed that if, with the saint’s help, he gained the victory, then Andrew would thereafter be the patron saint of Scotland. The Scots did win, and over time the Saltire became the flag of Scotland.

Today the flag flies proudly all year round from the Saltire Memorial in Athelstaneford parish churchyard to celebrate this special connection, the nearby Flag Heritage Centre run by the Scottish Flag Trust tells the legend of the battle and the adoption of the Saltire as Scotland’s flag. You can sponsor the flag flying at Athelstaneford as a gift perfect for Scots at home or overseas and everyone with a love for Scotland and the Saltire.

Sponsor the flag as a unique way to mark an important date like an anniversary or birthday. Choose a day important to you, a friend or a loved one as a gift or to remember someone special.

All sponsors receive a certificate and have their name recorded in the Book of the Saltire on display in the Flag Heritage Centre.

scottishflagtrust.com