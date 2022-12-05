Police Scotland’s training school is to close after tests detected the “potential presence” of legionella.
Further investigations were carried out after traces of the bacteria were detected two weeks ago in a shower block at Tulliallan, in Kincardine, Fife.
It is understood the college will be closed to staff and recruits from Tuesday.
No one is said to have become unwell at the college as a result of the bacteria.
A police spokeswoman said that while the test results are not yet known “the safety and wellbeing of our people remains a priority.”
The bacteria was found within five shower heads in the Dunvegan accommodation complex during routine testing on Wednesday, November 16.
Dozens of shower heads were said to have been removed while the system was flushed and retested for further traces of the bug.
Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially deadly form of pneumonia that you can get from inhaling tiny droplets of water which contain the bacteria.
It is usually caught in places like hospitals, hotels or office blocks from air conditioning systems, hot tubs or taps and showers which are not used often.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Preliminary test results have indicated the potential presence of Legionella bacteria at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan.
“These tests were carried out as part of the ongoing cleaning response to traces of the bacteria being detected on 16 November, 2022.
“While these results are not yet confirmed, the safety and wellbeing of our people remains a priority and contingency plans are being put in place as a precaution.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here