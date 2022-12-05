Police Scotland’s training school is to close after tests detected the “potential presence” of legionella.

Further investigations were carried out after traces of the bacteria were detected two weeks ago in a shower block at Tulliallan, in Kincardine, Fife.

It is understood the college will be closed to staff and recruits from Tuesday.

No one is said to have become unwell at the college as a result of the bacteria.

A police spokeswoman said that while the test results are not yet known “the safety and wellbeing of our people remains a priority.”

The bacteria was found within five shower heads in the Dunvegan accommodation complex during routine testing on Wednesday, November 16.

Dozens of shower heads were said to have been removed while the system was flushed and retested for further traces of the bug.

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially deadly form of pneumonia that you can get from inhaling tiny droplets of water which contain the bacteria.

It is usually caught in places like hospitals, hotels or office blocks from air conditioning systems, hot tubs or taps and showers which are not used often.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Preliminary test results have indicated the potential presence of Legionella bacteria at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan.

“These tests were carried out as part of the ongoing cleaning response to traces of the bacteria being detected on 16 November, 2022.

“While these results are not yet confirmed, the safety and wellbeing of our people remains a priority and contingency plans are being put in place as a precaution.”