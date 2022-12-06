Police are keen to speak to the driver of a pick-up style vehicle following a fatal road crash on the A82 near the Stoneymollan roundabout, Balloch.

Around 6.45pm on Thursday, November 24, police were called to a road crash involving a black Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Focus with a trailer.

Emergency services attended, however the 22-year-old driver of the Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been named as Louis Hall from Alexandria.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Louis.

“As part of our investigation, we have now established that a pick up style vehicle may have been in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to the driver, he or she may have witnessed the crash.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far, but I would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash to call Police Scotland 101, quoting incident number 2738 of Thursday, 24 November, 2022.”