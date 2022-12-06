Police are keen to speak to the driver of a pick-up style vehicle following a fatal road crash on the A82 near the Stoneymollan roundabout, Balloch.
Around 6.45pm on Thursday, November 24, police were called to a road crash involving a black Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Focus with a trailer.
Emergency services attended, however the 22-year-old driver of the Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ MORE: Man and woman who died in A9 crash in Ross-shire named by police
He has now been named as Louis Hall from Alexandria.
Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Louis.
“As part of our investigation, we have now established that a pick up style vehicle may have been in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to the driver, he or she may have witnessed the crash.
“I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far, but I would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash to call Police Scotland 101, quoting incident number 2738 of Thursday, 24 November, 2022.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here