A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III.

The monarch was on a visit to Luton on Tuesday and meeting members of the public when it appeared the yolky hazard was lobbed in his direction.

Close protection officers moved King Charles to safety and Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was detained and is in custody.

A 23-year-old student was arrested last week for allegedly throwing eggs at the monarch and Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles.

On that occasion four shelled projectiles were thrown, all of which missed, as the couple unveiled a statue to the late Queen Elizabeth.

The King continued to meet crowds in Luton on Tuesday after it was established there was no further danger.