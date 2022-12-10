What is it?

A budget-yet-quality pair of wireless earphones.

Good points?

JLab has bundled a lot of technology into these tiny and lightweight earphones that offer many features, including long battery life and dual connect giving independent earbud operation for under £30.

I particularly like that you can control the various settings without the need for an app which most other products of this type require. Simply utilise the touch control functions to alter and change volume, tracks or modes. You can also activate your preferred smart assistant with a tap which is a useful feature when can’t reach your smartphone.

The sound quality is above average for a product at this price point and leans more on the bass, although this can be altered with the customisable equalizer modes. These include JLab “Signature” which gives a vibrant treble sound, “Balanced” which equalizes all tones for a gentle mix and “Bass Boost” which does exactly as the name suggests.

Their diminutive size means they won’t protrude from the ear crevice giving a low profile fit. Seven colour options are available to match most skin tones allowing you to wear them without garnering too much attention.

Bad points?

The microphone is a little fuzzy on voice calls but by no means annoying to listeners. I was disappointed at the lack of proper audio codecs such as aptX.

Best for ...

Those who want a solid do-it-all audio solution with comprehensive touch controls and fast charging capabilities.

Avoid if ...

You value sound quality above all else as the lack of high-level compression and noise cancellation will irk audiophiles.

Score: 9/10.

JLab GO Air Tones, £25 (uk.jlab.com)