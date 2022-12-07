A new route between Edinburgh and Izmir in Turkey will begin next summer.
SunExpress will operate one flight each week to the Turkish city, nicknamed the ‘Pearl of the Aegean’, between August and October.
Flights will depart Edinburgh each Tuesday on a Boeing 737 between August 29 and October 24.
The announcement of the new route comes as SunExpress confirms it is also expanding its frequency to Antalya to five flights each week from the Scottish capital.
READ MORE: New direct transatlantic route from Scottish airport unveiled
Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “This new route to Turkey is another positive step as we build towards a bumper 2023.
“We’re looking forward to working with SunExpress on delivering this route, and giving passengers more opportunity to visit the beautiful city of Izmir.”
Peter Glade, SunExpress’ Commercial Director, said: “Yaldi – we’re expanding our flight offer for our Scottish passengers in 2023!
“Everyone that has enough of the dreich weather back home will benefit from our enhanced connections for a well-deserved summer extension in beautiful Izmir.
"Swimming and beach weather until the end of October, an excellent cuisine as well as an unbeatable value for money ratio make for an unforgettable getaway next summer.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here