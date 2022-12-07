A new route between Edinburgh and Izmir in Turkey will begin next summer.

SunExpress will operate one flight each week to the Turkish city, nicknamed the ‘Pearl of the Aegean’, between August and October.

Flights will depart Edinburgh each Tuesday on a Boeing 737 between August 29 and October 24.

The announcement of the new route comes as SunExpress confirms it is also expanding its frequency to Antalya to five flights each week from the Scottish capital.

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “This new route to Turkey is another positive step as we build towards a bumper 2023.

“We’re looking forward to working with SunExpress on delivering this route, and giving passengers more opportunity to visit the beautiful city of Izmir.”

Peter Glade, SunExpress’ Commercial Director, said: “Yaldi – we’re expanding our flight offer for our Scottish passengers in 2023!

“Everyone that has enough of the dreich weather back home will benefit from our enhanced connections for a well-deserved summer extension in beautiful Izmir.

"Swimming and beach weather until the end of October, an excellent cuisine as well as an unbeatable value for money ratio make for an unforgettable getaway next summer.”