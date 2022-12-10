Andrew Gannon Impressions
10 December-8 January. Entry free. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.
Following the success of his 2021 Edinburgh Art Festival exhibition, artist Andrew Gannon has created a series of new works for this solo exhibition at the Fruitmarket. The sculptures are cast from Gannon’s own arm, mirroring the prosthetic production process and reframing the possibilities and purpose of human prosthetics. The exhibition asks questions about the visibility of disability and includes a series of live drawing performances with the artist.
https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/event/andrew-gannon
Kinship
10-23 December. Entry free. Gallery 1&2 Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP.
Kinship celebrates the building of community and feelings of belonging relating to the world around us. The exhibition is the second annual members show at Edinburgh Printmakers galleries at Castle Mills Fountainbridge. The theme for the show recognises the importance of making work amongst peers in the Edinburgh Printmakers Print Studio.
https://edinburghprintmakers.co.uk/viewing-room/30-kinship-castle-mills-members-show-2022
Colin Brown: Nature Study
10-16 December. Entry free. Resipole Studios, Resipole, Scotland, PH36 4HX.
Resipole Studios are hosting north-east based artist Colin Brown for his first solo show at the gallery. The award-winning artist spent more than 30 years developing his own distinctive style. In his current work Brown sets up a direct conversation with an artist from a different age – botanical painter Pierre-Joseph Redoute.
https://www.resipolestudios.co.uk
In the Deep Midwinter
10-12 December. Entry free. The Milton Art Gallery, Milton of Crathes, Aberdeen, Scotland, AB31 5QH.
This showcase of contemporary ceramics made by the Scottish Potters Association is on display at the Milton Gallery in Aberdeen. The ceramicists have used the theme of “deep midwinter” to create a mix of large, small, functional and sculptural pieces.
https://www.scottishpotters.org
Lyndsey Gilmour – Tentative Formations
10-18 December. Entry free. Patriothall Gallery, 1D Patriothall, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, EH3 5AY.
Artist Lyndsey Gilmour investigates how methods of observation and memory can be used to depict objects in relation to space. The imagery in Gilmour’s work is derived from daily observations and recordings within her home surroundings such as everyday objects, furnishings and the shadows they cast.
https://lyndseygilmour.com
Annual Winter Show
10-23 December. Entry free. &Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.
&Gallery’s annual end of year exhibition brings together the work of 31 artists who regularly exhibit in the gallery. Visitors can discover a variety of artworks on a large and small scale. Some of the artists on display include Rebecca Appleby, Joy Arden, Jonathan Barber and many others.
https://andgallery.co.uk/exhibitions/72-annual-winter-exhibition
Kirsty Whiten // SHOOKETH
10 December-6 January. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.
Kirsty Whiten has explored spaces of healing, both real and imagined, in her powerful, soulful drawings and paintings. The artist makes detailed watercolours and large, brightly coloured oil paintings of hyper-real figures and scenes. Visitors can explore her confronting, dark and humorous images.
https://www.arushagallery.com/exhibitions/114-shooketh-kirsty-whiten-edinburgh/overview
Alexandra Bircken: The Doctor
10 December-12 February. Entry free. Hunterian Gallery, 82 Hillhead Street, Glasgow, G12 8QQ.
Artist Alexandra Bircken is best known for her sculptures and installations, for which she draws on an unusually wide range of found materials. The human body is almost always the focus of her work and this latest exhibition is no different. The Doctor exemplifies many of these characteristic qualities of Bircken’s art.
https://www.gla.ac.uk/hunterian
Jewellery, Identity and Social Change
10-11 December. Entry from £5. V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
Join Stephanie Graham from Natla Jewellery Studio to learn how to paint with enamel. Make your own jewellery while also investigating the power of the crafting process and how it can be used to improve wellbeing and instigate social change.
https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/event/388/jewellery-identity-and-social-change
Artists at Work 2
10 December-12 February. Entry free. Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.
Artists at Work 2 is an exhibition of art created by staff at the National Galleries of Scotland. Acknowledging the wealth of artistic talent within the team, it showcases more than 100 artworks including painting, sculpture, photography, illustration and jewellery. It is a celebration of the passion and skill of a team charged with caring for and sharing the national art collection for the world.
https://www.nationalgalleries.org/visit/scottish-national-portrait-gallery
Charlotte Cohen
